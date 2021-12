By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski pairing has been a special duo — one of the best in NFL history. And the two moved closer to an all-time NFL record on Sunday. Brady connected with his old pal Gronk for a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-17 Buccaneers win over the Falcons, one on a 27-yard catch-and-run, the other on an 11-yard fade. They were the first touchdowns Gronkowski has scored since Week 2, after he had caught two touchdowns in each of the Bucs’ first two games. Brady to Gronk. What’s new? #GoBucs 📺: #TBvsATL on FOX📱: NFL...

