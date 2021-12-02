ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods Video

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, Tiger Woods did his best to temper expectations about his return to professional golf. The 15-time major champion, who’s recovering from major leg surgery following his February car crash, shared that he’s unsure of when he’ll be back on the PGA Tour and what level he’ll be at...

