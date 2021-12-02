ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cobie Smulders to reprise Maria Hill in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbTxq_0dCFnTcl00

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill in the new series Secret Invasion.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Hill, 39, will play the Marvel character in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Variety confirmed Smulders' casting.

Smulders joins previously announced stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

Secret Invasion centers on S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Smulders has portrayed Hill in several Marvel projects, including the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the films Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. She has previously worked with Jackson.

Secret Invasion will air as a miniseries on Disney+. The streaming service is home to several other Marvel series, including Hawkeye, Loki and the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness.

Comments / 1

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Cobie Smulders
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Even Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Was Shocked by Harry Styles' Eternals Debut

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch could not believe that Harry Styles was in Eternals. The Marvel actor talked to ET Online about his general surprise at the reveal. Chloe Zhao and her cast worked very hard to keep a lid on the pop star's inclusion throughout filming. But, the public would have to learn about it sometime. It sounds as if Doctor Strange ended up finding out at the same time as everyone else. (Which is probably fine by Kevin Feige and the decision-makers. The fewer people that know, the less the chance of a major leak ahead of the movie's premiere.) Cumberbatch says that he was "out of the loop", which isn't hard to imagine with filming Spider-Man, finishing up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and completing Power of the Dog over at Netflix. There are only so many hours in the day, even for a superhero.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reprise#Secret Invasion#Abc#Agents Of S H I E L D#Wandavision
epicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr. Revisits MCU Role for the First Time Since Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. was the undisputed face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for well over a decade and when it was time for him to leave the franchise for good, it was a tough pill to swallow for a lot of fans. After his MCU tenure ended with Avengers: Endgame, Downey has done the best he could to try and distance himself from the billion-dollar franchise and has now shifted his focus to his non-Marvel endeavors.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Up About “Robbed” Zendaya Romance For the First Time

It’s hard to go anywhere without Spider-Man being mentioned. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe installment from director Jon Watts is set to land in theaters this December, and the hype is seemingly out of control. With rumors coming weekly, a new trailer confirming returning villains, and continued denials from actors like Andrew Garfield, the next Spidey venture is sure to draw huge audiences.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Reunite Ahead ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover

Every Marvel fan eagerly waits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most epic Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure yet. Surrounding the Marvel movie are rumors that previous “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are starring alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield were spotted together at a recent...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jon Bernthal Would Only Return as Punisher Under One Condition

Jon Bernthal gets honest about reprising Frank Castle. Netflix's Marvel shows may have been criminally short-lived but it can't be denied that they gained a massive cult following amongst fans. And despite the fact that they aren't considered canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that didn't stop the fandom from demanding Kevin Feige to recruit most if not all of its cast members. Rumor has it that actors like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are MCU bound which gives people renewed hope that other stars will follow suit.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Tom Holland Reacts to MCU’s Announcement for ‘Spider-Man 4,5, and 6’

Tom Holland responded to Amy Pascal’s statement about plans for developing future Spider-Man films with his Peter Parker. Holland shared his first reaction to the news that he will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy. He debuted his first MCU role as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and later went on to play the same role four more times.
MOVIES
SFGate

Tom Holland Will Return for More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies After ‘No Way Home,’ Says Producer Amy Pascal

According to longtime “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal, Holland is expected to keep playing the role for more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told movie ticketing site Fandango on Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
MOVIES
The Verge

Tom Holland will return for another trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to wrap up the current trilogy of Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies soon, but Tom Holland’s incarnation of the web-slinging hero isn’t hanging up his suit just yet: Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed in an interview with Fandango that Holland will return for a future trilogy of Spider-Man movies that will continue to be set in the MCU.
MOVIES
NME

Delroy Lindo cast in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Blade’ reboot

Marvel‘s upcoming Blade reboot has added Delroy Lindo to its cast, Disney has confirmed. Production on the highly-anticipated film, which will be directed by Bassam Tariq and see Mahershala Ali take on the titular role in place of Wesley Snipes, was originally scheduled to begin this September but has now been pushed back to July 2022.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy