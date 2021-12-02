Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond: Fire festival, Christmas market and more

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A theatrical, artistic, performance time of all things fire at the Telluride Fire Festival on Friday to Sunday. A plethora of interactive activities. Flaming sculptures, gallery walk, art cars. Inspired by Burning Man, it's produced to support artists. telluridefirefestival.org/about

FRIDAYS-SUNDAYS

Two more weekends for this movie treat, Film on the Rocks – Holiday Drive-In, at Red Rocks, weather permitting. Holiday classics are featured: this weekend "Gremlins," "Jingle All the Way," "Batman Returns." Tickets: tinyurl.com/nybfd3u2

FRIDAY

Carry candles and sing Christmas carols during the Olde Golden Candlelight Walk down Washington Avenue, an annual tradition starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and followed by entertainment. visitgolden.com/event/olde-golden-candlelight-walk/12404

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The first of three weekend Electric Safari holiday lights at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Light sculptures, giant inflatable animals and acres of lights, selected animal exhibits. Voted one of the best holiday zoo lights traditions in the country. Timed admission. cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari

Also, zoo nights at Denver Zoo Lights through Jan. 2, $15-25, denverzoo.org, and ElectriCritters at Pueblo Zoo through Dec. 26, $7-9, pueblozoo.org/events

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The two-weekend Georgetown Christmas Market is a European-style holiday delight with carolers, wagon rides, shopping and more. The 62nd annual tradition is open Saturdays and Sundays. historicgeorgetown.org

SATURDAY

Saturday marks the return of Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas, and what can you say about a herd of Santa types racing down Main Street to start the season. And a children's Moose March. Thousands of holiday lights in that beautiful mountain village. gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas

SATURDAY

A weekend for parades of lights around the state: The Denver 9News Parade of Lights is Saturday, 6 p.m., and then shown on the station at 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 10:35 p.m. Dec. 24. Floats on display throughout the month. downtowndenver.com/9news-parade-of-lights

The Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Parade is Saturday as well, with all the holiday lights, floats and bands through downtown. 5:50 p.m. coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com

The annual Conifer Christmas Parade is a daytime celebration Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/ChristmasInConifer

A Louisville Parade of Lights is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, louisvillechamber.com/parade-of-lights

Over in Grand Junction it's the 39th annual parade at 5 p.m. Saturday downtowngj.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

After two years, a Hudson Christmas with a forest of lighted trees, giant characters and a tunnel of light through Dec. 31 at Hudson Gardens, 6115 W. Santa Fe Drive in Littleton. 5-9 p.m. Check the calendar for nights. Dated tickets $15, $12. Any-day tickets $17-20, ages 0-3 free. hudsongardens.org/enjoy/christmas-lights

NIGHTLY TO JAN. 1

The towering Mile High Tree, 110-feet-tall, filled with music and lights, is easy to spot at the 16th Street Mall at Welton, 5-10 p.m. nightly. And it's free and fascinating, with pixel-mapping technology. denver.org/milehighholidays/tree

SATURDAY

They had to miss a year, so Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey’s Annual Snowflake bottle release covers the 2020 and 2021 batches, an estimated 1,500 bottles. The surprise, the release is at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, which is being turned into ‘"Snowflake Village," with live music, food, drinks and entertainment while fans are waiting. Arrival at Red Rocks 7 a.m. and after. stranahans.com/news/snowflake-2021-at-red-rocks

