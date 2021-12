Alec Burks, with the spot start at point guard, helped push the Knicks through their humongous hurdle known as Trae Young and the Hawks. The New York Knicks (11-9) took on the Atlanta Hawks (11-10) in a game where the visitors were extremely shorthanded. New York was missing four players; their starting point guard, Kemba Walker, due to rest in a back-to-back; their backup point guard, Derrick Rose, who was missing his third straight game with an ankle injury; backup center Nerlens Noel was listed as day-to-day after hurting himself in the previous game, a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns; and Taj Gibson missed a fourth straight game with a groin injury.

