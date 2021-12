Weeks after Xiaomi launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G in European markets, the company has brought the same device to India — albeit with a major change in branding. In India, Xiaomi has decided to make it part of Redmi’s affordable lineup and market the phone as the Redmi Note 11T. To make matters even more confusing, Xiaomi sells the same phone as the Redmi Note 11 in China. Apart from the significant rebranding exercise, the Redmi Note 11T happens to be quite a bit cheaper than its European sibling.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO