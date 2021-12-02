Pine City High School Presents Junior High Holiday Concert

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO