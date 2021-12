From disinfecting sprays to face masks to even touchless garbage cans, there’s no shortage of “essential products” being pushed in the fight against Covid-19. According to medical experts, one additional item that people should be adding to their arsenal is an air purifier. The best air purifiers (sometimes known as “air cleaners”) help to eliminate dust, pollen, smoke and other irritants from the air, but a good air purifier could also go a long way towards eliminating dangerous airborne germs and bacteria too. The CDC says air purifiers “can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a home or confined space.”...

