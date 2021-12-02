ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

By LORI HINNANT ASSOCIATED PRESS
Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that the country's politicians say will cost votes but save lives. In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: New travel restrictions beat closing the border

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new travel restrictions for people entering the United States. They won’t stop the COVID omicron variant from reaching America (it’s already here), but they are reasonable precautions to slow spread of the disease. All air travelers from abroad now must test negative within one...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Doctors warn of devastating third wave if omicron allowed to spread in India

India’s leading doctors’ association has warned that the country could witness another devastating wave if additional measures aren’t introduced to prevent an outbreak of the omicron variant. It has asked the Indian government to announce “additional” doses of vaccines for medical staff as the country is yet to take a decision on booster jabs. “If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said. India has so far reported 21 omicron cases. Meanwhile, the UK’s health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that “community transmission” of the omicron variant is underway...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
thedrive

Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

An Iranian corvette under construction in Bandar Abbas had a major accident, video and satellite imagery confirm. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Why Russia may attack Ukraine before Christmas

Russia is reinforcing a prospective invasion force that now encircles Ukraine's borders. Evincing the Biden administration's concern, U.S. military ground radar and signal intelligence aircraft were flying off Russian-occupied Crimea on Monday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials suggest that an invasion may occur by late January. But there are reasons to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Europe#Greeks#Supreme Court#British
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
investing.com

Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
Asia Media

Renowned Egyptologist says it’s time to stop romanticizing ancient Egypt

Pyramids, pharaohs and ancient Egyptian gods have entranced many, but it’s time we stopped romanticizing the trappings of authoritarianism, according to UCLA’s Kara Cooney. Cooney is a UCLA professor of Egyptology and archaeology and already a bestselling author (“The Woman Who Would Be King,” 2014, and “When Women Ruled the...
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech

Rohingya refugees sued Facebook on Monday for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority. Critics say even when alerted to hate speech on its platform, the company fails to act.
LAW
AFP

Spain's former king claims immunity from English courts

Spain's former king Juan Carlos I is seeking immunity from the English courts after his ex-lover accused him of spying on and harassing her, a London court was told on Monday. Under the terms of the State Immunity Act 1978, Juan Carlos was immune from the jurisdiction of the English courts.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy