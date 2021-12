Lewis Hamilton will have his newest engine back in place for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Mercedes look to launch a late assault to retain the Formula One drivers’ championship title.The British racer closed the gap on leader Max Verstappen by winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Dutchman just eight points ahead with two races to go.Hamilton, the reigning champion, can again emerge triumphant for 2021 if he wins the last two events of the season - and he’ll have the machinery from his successful Brazilian Grand Prix back in his car next time out.The improvements...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO