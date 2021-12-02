Cincinnati Reds: Lockout does not mean games will be canceled in 2022

The Reds are looking to dump payroll. The Royals have indicated they are willing to add a starting pitcher if the price is right, but are more likely to swing a trade than be players in the free agent market. That could bring them into conversations with the Cincinnati Reds, who have a solid rotation of starting pitchers. The Reds have already allowed Wade Miley, a 2.9 fWAR pitcher in 2021, go to the Cubs on waivers without any compensation at all, simply because of his salary. General Manager Nick Krall told reporters that the goal for the team was to “align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system.” I asked Wick Terrell, site manager at Red Reporter about what Cincinnati could be willing to do this off-season: In lieu of listing a decent chunk of the Reds roster, I’ll shorten it to this: anyone due to make any amount of money during the 2022 season, more or less.... Joey Votto has a no-trade clause, so he’s probably.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO