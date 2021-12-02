ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cincinnati Reds: Lockout does not mean games will be canceled in 2022

By David Jablonski
Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball shut down at 11:59 p.m Wednesday as the Collective Bargaining Agreement between owners and players expired. It’s the first work stoppage since 1994 when the World Series was canceled. The last shutdown lasted 232 days and didn’t end until April 2, 1995. That was the eighth...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds making a couple of arms off limits

It certainly appeared as though the Cincinnati Reds were in full teardown mode. Tucker Barnhart had essentially been given away, and Wade Miley literally was. Luis Castillo was reportedly on the block and it seemed as though the Reds were about to get rid of anyone possible. That is no...
MLB
Yardbarker

Potential trade partner: The Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are looking to dump payroll. The Royals have indicated they are willing to add a starting pitcher if the price is right, but are more likely to swing a trade than be players in the free agent market. That could bring them into conversations with the Cincinnati Reds, who have a solid rotation of starting pitchers. The Reds have already allowed Wade Miley, a 2.9 fWAR pitcher in 2021, go to the Cubs on waivers without any compensation at all, simply because of his salary. General Manager Nick Krall told reporters that the goal for the team was to “align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system.” I asked Wick Terrell, site manager at Red Reporter about what Cincinnati could be willing to do this off-season: In lieu of listing a decent chunk of the Reds roster, I’ll shorten it to this: anyone due to make any amount of money during the 2022 season, more or less.... Joey Votto has a no-trade clause, so he’s probably.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
redsminorleagues.com

Arizona Fall League: Cincinnati Reds recap

The Arizona Fall League has now come and gone. The fall league has been considered a “finishing school” at times for many of the top prospects in baseball, but it’s also utilized at times to help players make up for some lost time in a season where they were injured, too. Several of the players that the Cincinnati Reds sent to the league this fall fell into that category. With the league now over, let’s take a look back at how the players that Cincinnati sent to Arizona performed.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Cincinnati Reds sign catcher Aramis Garcia

The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Aramis Garcia to a minor league contract for the 2022 season that includes an invitation to big league spring training. After losing Tucker Barnhart in a trade with the Detroit Tigers it seems that the Reds are turning over the majority of the starts behind the plate to Tyler Stephenson. But the question of who will be the other catcher on the roster is still a bit of a question mark. On the 40-man roster Cincinnati have Mark Kolozsvary as the other catcher, but the 2021 Olympian only has 59 games above A-ball and he’s hit .233 and .190 in that limited action. Kolozsvary has an outstanding reputation behind the plate and is likely big league ready on the defensive side of things, but his bat could likely use more time to develop.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Should the Cincinnati Reds pick up Clint Frazier?

Clint Frazier was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees last week. The outfielder is coming off of a season where he struggled at the plate, hitting just .186/.317/.317 and saw his season end on June 30th after going 1-1 and being hit by a pitch. In 2019 and 2020, over the span of 108 games played, Frazier performed well, hitting .267/.347/.497 with 20 home runs.
MLB
redsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds #10 Prospect: Bryce Bonnin – RHP

After being selected in the 3rd round of the 2020 draft, Bryce Bonnin would have to wait over a year before he would make his first professional appearance. An injury during the spring kept the right-hander off of the mound until June 29th when he made a rehab start for the Arizona Complex League Reds. It went well as he struck out seven batters in 4.0 innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Minor League Baseball#Major League Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Cba#Reds Country#Wilberforce University#The Players Association#Unnece
WLWT 5

MLB lockout: What it means for Reds, fanbase

CINCINNATI — It was a swing and a miss at midnight for one of the country's top sports. Major League Baseball has hit its first work stoppage since the strike-shortened seasons of 1994 and 1995. A few hours after a lockout went into effect, fans were already asking when it...
MLB
redlegnation.com

Reds signed 5 players before the lockout was implemented

The Cincinnati Reds announced five signings late on Wednesday night – just after 11pm ET – and just beat the announcement of the lockout that began at midnight. Of course, much like all of the other signings made by Cincinnati this offseason, none of them were of the Major League variety. Instead the Reds signed four players to minor league deals for 2022 that included invitations to big league spring training. One of those deals we already knew about – Brandon Bailey, who was non-tendered after missing 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery early in spring training. But the Reds also signed right-handed pitcher Trey Wingenter, outfielder Trey Amburgey, catcher Andrew Knapp, and utility-man Allen Córdoba to deals as well.
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy