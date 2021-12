It's a bird! It's a plane! Is it...Santa Claus? No! It's actually the SpaceX Starlink Satellites moving over the area!. You may have notice last night shortly after 7 PM that there was a long line of bright lights moving across the night sky over the Louisville area and beyond across the viewing area. This wasn't alien's or even Santa, but this is actually 48 different satellites that were launched into orbit by SpaceX.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO