Gunman Who Fired At SEPTA Police In Custody: Report

A Delaware County gunman who killed his girlfriend and opened fire at SEPTA police officers was apprehended early Thursday, CBS3 and Delco Times reports.

Officers heard a gunshot and found a man firing outside the 69th Street SEPTA terminal in Upper Darby around 3:40 a.m., CBS3 says citing authorities.

When the officers confronted him, he fired at them, but no shots struck them, according to the news outlets.

The incident reportedly began around 3:30 a.m. when the unidentified man got into a domestic fight with the woman in a home on Terminal Square, Delco Times says.

That's when he shot her dead, and then shot a passerby on 69th Street near the terminal, the outlet says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.