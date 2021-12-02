Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:14:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake A band of lake effect snow will affect northeastern Lake...northern Ashtabula and Erie Counties until 845 PM EST. At 737 PM EST, a band of moderate to heavy lake effect snow extended from North Perry and North Madison, to Ashtabula, McKean and Wattsburg. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to a half mile or less and snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour Locations impacted include Erie, Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Madison, Girard, North Kingsville, Perry, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek and Harborcreek. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band, including motorists traveling on Interstate 90 in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Leave extra stopping distance between vehicles and consider delaying travel if you encounter heavy snow.
Comments / 0