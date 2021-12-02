Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 16:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-07 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake SNOWFALL LIKELY FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND * Through tonight: A weak weather system brings snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the higher elevations of the Sierra from near I-80 southward to Mono and Alpine counties. Up to an inch of snowfall is possible between 6,500 to 7,500 feet late overnight into early Tuesday morning. This could produce slick driving conditions for the passes around the Sierra and on Highway 395 in Mono County. * A cold storm will drop into the region Wednesday evening through Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (80% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra. However, there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. Lake-effect snow will also be possible southeast of Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe Thursday evening. Please see the Winter Storm Watch for more details. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 10-20 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.

