Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 06:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:14:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake A band of lake effect snow will affect northeastern Lake...northern Ashtabula and Erie Counties until 845 PM EST. At 737 PM EST, a band of moderate to heavy lake effect snow extended from North Perry and North Madison, to Ashtabula, McKean and Wattsburg. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to a half mile or less and snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour Locations impacted include Erie, Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Madison, Girard, North Kingsville, Perry, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek and Harborcreek. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band, including motorists traveling on Interstate 90 in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Leave extra stopping distance between vehicles and consider delaying travel if you encounter heavy snow.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 21:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent lake snows, bringing totals to 3 to 5 inches in persistent bands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce some blowing and drifting snow this evening. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility in bands of snow.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 21:32:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Mineral, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 20:08:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-07 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Southern Rosebud WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, are slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
#Winter Weather Advisory#Cape Decision#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 08:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage due to high water content. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates will be Monday afternoon through Monday evening. A mix or change to rain is expected early Tuesday.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 7 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through late Monday night. The highest water levels are now occuring, but high water is possible again Monday night. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage due to high water content. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates will be Monday evening. A mix or change to rain is expected early Tuesday.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Haines, Skagway, and Gustavus. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be heaviest late Monday night. A mix or change to rain is expected for Gustavus through Tuesday morning. A mix is possible near sea level during Tuesday for Haines and Skagway.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 17:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-08 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow can reduce visibility to one half mile at times.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches over the southern valley and 4 to 7 inches over the northern and western valley. Local amounts of up to 20 inches possible in the foothills of the Alaska Range. * WHERE...Susitna Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration snowstorm, with variations in snowfall intensity. The most persistent heavy snow and highest snow amounts will be north and west of Talkeetna.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT AKST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight AKST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Tuesday morning. Some mixing with rain is possible Tuesday evening.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above freezing in Valdez late today. This could cause snow to mix with rain at times, but the predominant precipitation type will be snow throughout this event.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Wrangell and northern Prince of Wales Island. * WHEN...From midnight Monday night to noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be greatest early Tuesday morning. Mixing with rain is likely Tuesday afternoon.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Local freezing drizzle before the snow begins to accumulate. * WHERE...Juneau area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall rates will occur between midnight and early Tuesday morning. A mix with rain is likely late Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKST TUESDAY SOUTH OF CLAM GULCH * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Southeast winds gusting to 35 mph this evening becoming westerly after midnight. * WHERE...South of Clam Gulch. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions are expected along the Homer Bluff, Diamond Ridge, and hills north of Homer. While rain may mix in with snow at lower elevations this evening, heavy snow will resume overnight. As winds shift to westerly, expect more blowing snow as temperatures cool through Tuesday morning.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Elfin Cove, Pelican, Hoonah, and Tenakee Springs. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Visibility will be reduced. Wet snow may be difficult to manage due to high water content. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be greatest late Monday night. Mixing with rain is likely Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage due to high water content. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates will be Monday evening. A mix or change to rain is expected early Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Southeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...Until 11 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Snow will reduce visibilities to less than one quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Intense snow rates are keeping temperatures near or below freezing. This will allow for snow to continue to accumulate through the evening. Rain will start to mix with snow as warm air moves in overnight, limiting further accumulations at sea level. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains through Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Resuspended snow will cause reduced visibilities in the wake of vehicles. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the Anchorage Bowl, and 5 to 8 inches on the Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected throughout the Tuesday morning commute. The snow will linger on the Hillside into Tuesday evening, resulting in the higher snowfall totals.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 16:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-07 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake SNOWFALL LIKELY FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND * Through tonight: A weak weather system brings snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the higher elevations of the Sierra from near I-80 southward to Mono and Alpine counties. Up to an inch of snowfall is possible between 6,500 to 7,500 feet late overnight into early Tuesday morning. This could produce slick driving conditions for the passes around the Sierra and on Highway 395 in Mono County. * A cold storm will drop into the region Wednesday evening through Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (80% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra. However, there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. Lake-effect snow will also be possible southeast of Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe Thursday evening. Please see the Winter Storm Watch for more details. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 10-20 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.
CARSON CITY, NV

