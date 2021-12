It was double duty for Gabby Barrett during ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on Nov. 29! Not only did she co-host the special, but she also performed at the event. Gabby Barrett looked absolutely angelic as she performed during the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on Nov. 29 on ABC. Gabby took the stage to give an intimate, but powerful, performance of “Silent Night” during the holiday-themed event. The former American Idol contestant looked angelic in her white, long-sleeved jumpsuit for the performance. The outfit featured a sheer cutout at the neckline, and Gabby looked ready for the holidays as she performed in front of multiple Christmas trees, which were covered in lights.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO