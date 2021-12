The No. 20 NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack are 8-3 overall and 6-0 at home, while UNC is 6-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. It's the 111th time the in-state rivals have played each other and the Tar Heels hold a decisive 68-36-6 edge in the all-time series.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO