Public Safety

Hackers hit Planned Parenthood, expose 400,000 patients' records

By Jackie Drees
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanned Parenthood Los Angeles is notifying about 400,000 patients that their protected health information was exposed during a cyberattack, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 1. Hackers inflicted malicious software on the reproductive healthcare provider's network...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

