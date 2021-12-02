ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What Will Corey Knebel’s Role be with Phillies?

By Mike Gill
920espnnewjersey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies search for a closer might have stopped on Corey Knebel. The team has struggled to find a steady closer since 2015 when Jonathan Papelbon held the position from 2012-15. But in giving Knebel, a 1-year $10 million deal, all signs point to the team trying to get...

920espnnewjersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Dodgers star linked as possible Andrew McCutchen replacement for Phillies

An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies are rumored to be interested in reuniting with this pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be interesting in reuniting with Aaron Loup. Second time’s the charm? That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are supposedly hoping, as they’re rumored to be interested in a reunion with Aaron Loup. The southpaw pitched briefly for the Phillies in 2018, but has been much...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Padres, Phillies, Orioles make last-minute deals ahead of lockout

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms with right-handed starter Nick Martinez on a four-year contract worth $20 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Martinez, 31 years old, will be returning to Major League Baseball after spending the last four seasons in Japan, where he pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. During those seasons, he posted a 3.02 ERA and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 total appearances. Because the two sides did not get the deal done ahead of an MLB lockout that started Thursday, Martinez will technically remain a free agent until after the new collective bargaining agreement can be ratified, ending the lockout.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Jonathan Papelbon
Person
Dave Dombrowski
FanSided

Did the Philadelphia Phillies just trade Jean Segura?

Something’s going on with Jean Segura. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder’s Instagram has been scrubbed of any mention of his team, and only one family photo remains. He even removed his profile picture and bio. It’s unclear whether or not Segura ever followed the Phillies’ official account, but he doesn’t now,...
MLB
FanSided

Phillies in danger of losing fan-favorite player to Rule 5 Draft

Scott Kingery’s days as a Philadelphia Phillies player could be numbered. In less than two weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies could lose one of their more popular players in recent seasons, utility player Scott Kingery. Kingery would not necessarily depart via a trade or release to free agency, but rather the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies News#Phillies Sign#The Milwaukee Brewers
The Good Phight

What if...the Phillies had signed Gerrit Cole instead of Zack Wheeler?

The team was looking for a starter. Their pitching staff wasn’t working out too well and they knew they had some openings in the rotation. They also knew that it couldn’t be just a pitcher, one that ate innings and was league average across the board. No, they needed a pitcher to front a rotation, to start a postseason series, to be the one that ends losing streaks.
MLB
920espnnewjersey.com

Phillies Reportedly Sign Versatile Camargo, Designate Medina

The Philadelphia Phillies snuck one last move in before Major League Baseball locked out its players. Camargo has been a National League East foe since his rookie season of 2017 and has played all over the diamond. He has appeared in games at third base (186), shortstop (69), second base (38), left field (12), right field (5) and first base (2).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
phillysportsnetwork.com

What Would a Phillies Trade for Craig Kimbrel Look Like

There’s no question that the Phillies need a legitimate closer for the 2022 season. The fanbase has had it with the Brandon Workman’s and Ian Kennedy’s of the world. It hasn’t been since Jonathan Papelbon, love him or hate him, that the Phillies have had a bonafide closer. Luckily for...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: L.A. Hoping To Re-Sign Kenley Jansen, Corey Knebel

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw 11 players reach free agency the morning after the World Series concluded, including bullpen stalwarts Kenley Jansen and Corey Knebel, who helped anchor one of the better relief corps in all of baseball this year. After struggling with inconsistencies over parts of the past two seasons, Jansen enjoyed a bounce-back campaign as he posted a 2.22 ERA, 3.08 FIP and 1.04 WHIP with 38 saves across 69 appearances.
MLB
MLB

Ranking Corey Seager's likeliest suitors

Free-agent season is upon us! Some of the biggest names in baseball are on the market this year, but there are arguably four Big Ones: Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and Freddie Freeman. Previous suitor rankings: Carlos Correa | Max Scherzer. For the next few days, we’ll be taking...
MLB
True Blue LA

2021 Dodgers in review: Corey Knebel

There was an interesting segment on MLB Tonight, following the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals in the wild card game, and it had a lot to do with Corey Knebel, what his acquisition meant from the front office’s standpoint, the current structure of the bullpen and so on and so forth.
MLB
inquirer.com

Tax? What tax? Perhaps the Phillies should follow the Mets’ bold strategy

As word leaked Monday that the New York Mets — the New York Mets! — agreed on a record contract with Max Scherzer — Max Scherzer! — that boosted the sum of their post-Thanksgiving splurge to $254.5 million — $254.5 million! — the first impulse among many Phillies fans was to file a missing-persons report on owner John Middleton, who has thus far sat out free agency.
MLB
fastphillysports.com

A PHILS FREE AGENT SIGNING! DODGERS RELIEVER COREY KNEBEL

The Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a one-year contract. There’s no word yet on the financial terms of the deal, which was agreed to before the impending lockout. Knebel could enter camp as the frontrunner at closer for the Phillies after returning to form with a 2.45 ERA...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Former Dodgers Reliever Corey Knebel, Phillies Agree to 1-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Corey Knebel agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract Wednesday. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the dollar amount. Knebel spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 27 appearances. Injuries have been...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy