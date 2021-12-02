ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to Make Deliciously Creamy Custard Without Eggs

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking custard without eggs might seem impossible, but you would be surprised at how easy it really is. Vegan custard can taste just as good as egg-based custard, just without the cruelty. It can taste so good that your loved ones would never suspect that it was vegan!. Here...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Custard#Dairy Milk#Vegan Diet#Plant Based Foods#Food Drink#Cornstarch
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Beef and Broccoli Lo Mein

Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli, this all-in-one dinner is packed with flavor. Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli and my favorite lo mein noodles (fresh egg noodles found in the produce section of the grocery store), this flavorful stir-fry features an easy Asian sauce and plenty of ginger, garlic and fresh herbs.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's Cornflake Cookies (No Bake)

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

No-Bake Church Window Cookies Recipe

Our No-Bake Church Window Cookies recipe is my go-to holiday cookie, because it only requires 5 ingredients, and it’s so quick and easy to make!. The line between candy and cookie is blurred with this chocolate-covered marshmallow confection, covered with shredded coconut and chopped walnuts (you can omit the last two if you aren’t a fan, or if there is an allergy).
RECIPES
The Independent

The Christmas dinner side dishes celebrity chefs swear by

When it comes to Christmas dinner, the dominating force is usually the turkey. But if we were all truly honest, isn’t it the side dishes we’re actually looking forward to most?Pigs in blankets, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, roasted parsnips, stuffing… these tasty jewels beside the golden bird are arguably the best bit. We asked some celeb chefs and food writers to share their favourite festive sides, with tips for how to cook them too.1. Ruby Tandoh adores a Yorkshire pudding“My favourite side dish has to be the Yorkshire pudding,” says Tandoh, author of new cookbook, Cook As You Are. “Whether...
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Nigella Lawson's controversial Christmas recipe will divide the nation

Hands up who likes sprouts? Well, whether you're a sprout lover or hater, you'll be interested to see Nigella Lawson's latest dinner recipe. The TV cook took to her Instagram page to share the recipe for her Hearty Wholewheat Pasta with Brussels Sprouts, Cheese and Potatoes – that's right, a sprout pasta bake.
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy