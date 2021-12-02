ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Matrix’ Trailer Showcases the Déjà Vu Between the Old and New Movies

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
In the first Matrix, Neo learns that the phenomenon of “déjà vu” — the feeling that something you’re experiencing has happened before (or appeared to you in a dream before) in exactly the same way — is actually a “glitch in the matrix” when the sinister computer system resets around...

Related
ScreenCrush

Keanu Reeves Says He Would Love To Play Constantine Again

Keanu Reeves is making his big on-screen return as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections this December, but there’s another role of his he'd love reprise in the future — DC anti-hero John Constantine. Reeves first played the cynical occult detective in Francis Lawrence’s 2005 film Constantine, which is based on DC Comics’ Hellblazer comic book.
ScreenCrush

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Begins Six Weeks of ‘Significant’ Reshoots

Most Marvel movies undergo at least some reshoots before they’re released, typically to film material that the director or producers realized they need during the early stages of the editing process. But Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is apparently doing much more extensive reshoots than that. According to...
ScreenCrush

‘Spider-Man’: Every Easter Egg in the New ‘No Way Home’ Trailer

Okay so the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here, and while it did give us better looks at at least five of the film’s villains — Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Vulture — it still did not confirm the existence of any additional Spider-Men in the film beyond Tom Holland. Or... did it? We think there are some shots in this trailer where it looks like other heroes have maybe been digitally erased to keep some spoilers secret until the movie is released.
ScreenCrush

Every Easter Egg in Marvel’s Disney+ Day Trailers

Marvel’s portion of Disney+ Day was filled with announcements of new series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Echo, and Marvel Zombies. They also unveiled new teasers for their next batch of shows, including Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. There was even a teeny tiny glimpse of Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson.
ScreenCrush

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: The Easter Eggs From the Classic Movies

If it wasn’t immediately clear from the trailers filled with props and even archival audio from the original movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is stuffed with references and callbacks to the original 1984 Ghostbusters. Director Jason Reitman has made his Ghostbusters one giant tribute to his father Ivan’s. Every conceivable element of the first Ghostbusters gets a shoutout. (In my review, I compared Afterlife to Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for 125 straight minutes.)
ScreenCrush

Is Venom Hiding in the ‘No Way Home’ Trailer?

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer features appearances by five Spidey villains: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard. But you need six baddies for a Sinister Six. And remember the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Tom Hardy’s Venom has accidentally found himself in the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right as the multiverse is falling apart in No Way Home. Sooooo... is Venom somewhere in this movie?
ScreenCrush

Tatiana Maslany Becomes She-Hulk in Marvel First Look

Remember last year when Tatiana Maslany said in an interview she was not playing the title role in Marvel’s She-Hulk series? (“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” was her exact quote.) Well, it turns out that was a lie.
Inverse

New Matrix 4 trailer reveals the isn't who we think

If you weren’t already on the hype train for The Matrix Resurrections, now is the time to come aboard. While marketing for the sequel briefly paused after the explosive first trailer, we’ve recently been treated to a wave of slick posters and, more importantly, new TV commercials. Footage of the 4th Matrix installment continues to keep plot details to an absolute minimum, but this latest preview could reveal an incredible change to the franchise’s core story.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can't get anyone to take them seriously.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Red Notice’ Had Netflix’s Biggest Opening Day in History

Red Notice is Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, at least according to its stars, who’ve described it as “the latest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film.” It certainly has one of Netflix’s glitziest casts, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot starring in the three main roles as an FBI profiler and two master thieves who chase each other around the world on the hunt for some ancient Egyptian MacGuffin.
ScreenCrush

Everything Announced on Disney+ Day

If you weren’t glued to Twitter all morning on Disney+ Day here is what you missed: Announcements of a couple dozen films and shows all coming to the streaming service in the years ahead. There are Marvel shows about Marvel Zombies and Echo, a revival of the classic ’90s X-Men animated series, a new live-action Pinocchio, TV shows for Tiana and Cars, and the first sneak peek at the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
TV SHOWS
ScreenCrush

‘Red Notice’ Director Says Two Sequels Might Be Filmed Back to Back

Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Netlfix’s latest smash hit Red Notice, has stated that a sequel is a “real possibility.” However, there is one condition — he would have to shoot a third movie directly after the second. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the action comedy movie quickly amassed a total viewing time of 148 million hours, which is reportedly the largest opening day for the streamer to date.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: A Beloved Franchise Goes Bust

The title Ghostbusters: Afterlife implies this franchise is already dead. Based on the film itself, maybe it is. At best, this series now exists only to give audiences a chance to bask in their warm memories of earlier, better movies. At worst, Afterlife is a coldly calculated exercise in nostalgiasploitation disguised as a love letter to a beloved work of cinema. Director Jason Reitman, paying homage to his father Ivan’s most famous work, remains dutifully faithful to the original Ghostbusters, at least in terms of its gadgets, costumes, special effects, and score. But he completely lost the first film’s anarchic comedy and rebellious vibe. The result plays like a technically proficient but soulless cover of a classic rock song. The notes are the same, but the meaning is missing.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ Are Getting Live-Action TV Series

When Ridley Scott made Alien in 1979 and Blade Runner in 1982 they could only be movies. Television in that era was not equipped for the budgets, the style, not to mention the adult themes and content of these dark, violent, bleak science-fiction movies. 40 years later, everything has turned upside down. Now cable and streaming television is home to most mature storytelling, while movies are increasingly the exclusive domain of only the biggest of the biggest franchises and the tiniest of indie movies.
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Unveils New Poster

As we start nearing towards the end of 2021, we get closer and closer to the arrival of the highly anticipated fourth installment of the Matrix series While details surrounding the movie have been shrouded in mystery, we know a lot more now than we did six months ago. And now, we have a brand-new poster to gaze at as we anxiously wait for December to arrive.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘MacGruber’ Returns With First TV Series Trailer

How do you hype the release of a TV show based on one of the biggest flops (and cult comedies) of all time? Well, how about with a trailer that’s not actually a trailer, and instead takes the guise of a six-and-a-half-minute fake news report filled with profanity, violence, and an explainer on how to perform an “upper decker”?
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro Goes Full Noir

The classic crime novel Nightmare Alley — which has already been made into a movie once before in the 1940s with Tyrone Power — is coming back to theaters in a new form from director Guillermo del Toro. Directing his first film since his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, del Toro — who also co-wrote the film with author and film critic Kim Morgan — has assembled an all-star cast, including Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in the two lead roles, to make what looks like the first true film noir of his career.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

T’Challa Will Never Be Recast, Says Marvel Producer

A Black Panther sequel is due in theaters almost exactly a year from today — but Black Panther isn’t in it. At least not the Black Panther who appeared in the first Black Panther or Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Last August, Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in those four films, died after a long, private battle with cancer.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Michael Keaton Confirms Return As Vulture In Mystery Project

Michael Keaton has confirmed that he will be returning to the screen as the Vulture in an unnamed project. This, of course, is in addition to his duties as Batman in The Flash. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Keaton revealed that he was in the process of filming something as the character of Vulture.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

