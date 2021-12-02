Ask Andrew: Small rainbow clouds in the sky

Rainbow Rentals is one of the many fun places in Fortnite that you can find extra loot at. Not only that, but it’s one place that’s good to land once you fly out of that bus. This is because, since it isn’t labeled on the map, not all players may immediately go there. This frees you up to snatch all the loot you can. But you have to know where you’re going from the start if you want to get there first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO