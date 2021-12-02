ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew, IA

Ask Andrew: Small rainbow clouds in the sky

WQAD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a brand new segment on Good Morning Quad Cities! Each Monday and Wednesday morning, I'll be answering your weather questions LIVE during a segment we like to call, "Ask Andrew". This week, we're tackling a question regarding a small rainbow in the sky that viewer Terry B....

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Rainbow climb out

Rob Stapleton submitted this photo and note: “Recent early fall rain storms offered this view of a Cessna 185 climbing out after departing Lake Hood Seaplane Base (PALH) in Anchorage, Alaska, headed northeast toward the Chugach mountains.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
northwestprimetime.com

Pie in the Sky

“Looks like pie dough,” I said out loud. Knead touches, shaped sunshine crust. Dream—powdery pan spread stardust. Appetizing planets, round like cherries. Ring of Venus—flavor whipped berries. Top pastry, full moon—crater crumble. Pie in the sky—Milky Way starry jumble. April Ryan is a retired Seattle bus driver and adamant teller...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andrew, IA
State
Illinois State
City
Andrew, IL
City
Stockton, IL
mynews13.com

Taking a piece of the sky: How hole-punch clouds form

You’re probably familiar with those fluffy cumulus clouds or a stormy cumulonimbus on a summer day, but have you ever heard of a fallstreak hole?. Also known as a hole-punch cloud, these large, circular gaps appear in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds. Tiny water droplets that have yet to freeze make...
ASTRONOMY
shorelineareanews.com

Poinsettias at Sky

I always think of these at Christmas - so cold weather plants. But they are actually native to warm countries. I was told to put them in a closet to go dormant after their leaves started to fall. Supposedly I could take them out of the closet after a number of months and bring them back to life and color.
GARDENING
NASA

Eyes on the Sky

The Perseverance rover is equipped with a large suite of cameras—23 to be exact—which collectively enable a wide range of scientific investigations and engineering activities. Since the rover’s touchdown in Jezero crater, these cameras have served as our eyes on the ground. In less than a year, the rover has already returned thousands of stunning images of local surface features, which have provided our first in situ look at rocks on the crater floor and within the crater’s well-preserved delta. Images obtained from rover cameras are critical for interpreting the crater’s geologic history and identifying potential biosignatures in the Jezero crater rock record, a major focus of the mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ice Crystals#The Rainbow#In The Cloud
Astronomy.com

The Sky This Week:

With no Moon in the sky tonight, it’s time to enjoy a classic target at its best: the Orion Nebula (M42). Hanging below Orion’s Belt about 3.7° south-southwest of magnitude 1.7 Alnitak, M42 covers a broad swatch of sky spanning 85' by 60'. Its 4th-magnitude glow is easily visible to the naked eye under good conditions, but turn binoculars or a telescope on this magnificent star-forming factory and you’re in for a real treat.
ASTRONOMY
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: The Location of Rainbow Rentals

Rainbow Rentals is one of the many fun places in Fortnite that you can find extra loot at. Not only that, but it’s one place that’s good to land once you fly out of that bus. This is because, since it isn’t labeled on the map, not all players may immediately go there. This frees you up to snatch all the loot you can. But you have to know where you’re going from the start if you want to get there first.
VIDEO GAMES
WQAD

Ask Andrew: Poor air quality in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Poor air quality is something that all of us notice, especially if we already have a preexisting condition. That brings us to this week's question. An avid viewer noticed on the MSN homepage on Nov. 23, that the Quad Cities was the only location in the Midwest that had the worst air quality.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wjon.com

Rainbow Support Evening

Parents/allies/friends and GLBTQ+ persons gather to pray, share stories and support each other. Confidentiality is maintained. Free will offering accepted. Date: Thursday, January 13, 7–9 p.m. Facilitators: Myrna Ohmann and Eunice Antony, OSB. Registration Link: https://sbm.osb.org/event/rainbow-support-evening/
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
freelibrary.org

The Rainbow Connection Fall Booklist

The Rainbow Connection is an LGBTQ+ group of library staff across all job classes that serve to support each other and the Queer communities in Philadelphia. Below are the books that we loved reading so far this fall and would love to share with you!. by Arkady Martine. An alien...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sierra Sun

History: Rainbow Bridge: Beauty in the mountains

Rainbow Bridge is a famous structure on Donner Summit that is one of the wonders of California. It has been used in commercials (especially car ads), been the subject of countless pictures by tourists and commercial and art photographers, and it’s been used as a prop in movies like “True Lies.”
TRUCKEE, CA
Only In Michigan

Spend A Weekend In The ’50s When You Stay At This Retro Airbnb In Michigan

Whether or not you were around in the 1950s, it’s hard to deny that the era holds something of an iconic status. After all, its aesthetic was charming, its fashion was decidedly unique, and its history was complex. While you might not have been lucky enough to experience this delightful decade for yourself, one retro […] The post Spend A Weekend In The ’50s When You Stay At This Retro Airbnb In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
idahoptv.org

Kingdoms of the Sky

Tour the extraordinary wildlife and people of the Himalaya – the highest mountain range on earth. Bizarre snub-nosed monkeys live in frozen forests. Tibetan monks perform ancient rituals high in the mountains whilst snow leopards prowl the mountain sides.
WORLD
ourherald.com

Snow and Sky

A round of snow blanketed the White River Valley shortly after Thanksgiving this year, bringing the region close to the edge of winter. (Herald / Dylan Kelley) You must be an online subscriber to view this story. Please subscribe or buy this week's issue here or login below. The full...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy