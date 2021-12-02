Ask Andrew: Small rainbow clouds in the sky

The Perseverance rover is equipped with a large suite of cameras—23 to be exact—which collectively enable a wide range of scientific investigations and engineering activities. Since the rover’s touchdown in Jezero crater, these cameras have served as our eyes on the ground. In less than a year, the rover has already returned thousands of stunning images of local surface features, which have provided our first in situ look at rocks on the crater floor and within the crater’s well-preserved delta. Images obtained from rover cameras are critical for interpreting the crater’s geologic history and identifying potential biosignatures in the Jezero crater rock record, a major focus of the mission.
Comments / 0