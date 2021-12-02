ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Jim Justice holding scheduled COVID-19 briefing

By Elise Kim
 4 days ago

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking during his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing this Thursday.

Omicron and delta mean return of unpopular COVID restrictions

Gov. Justice will be live at 11 a.m. to watch click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

