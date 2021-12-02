ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38 COVID Cases Reported in Framingham Schools Since Break

FRAMINGHAM – More than 3 dozen COVID have been reported by the Framingham Public Schools in the three days since the Thanksgiving break. Yesterday on December 1, 12 new cases were reported. In total 38 cases of COVID have been reported since Monday. It is unknown if the cases...

FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces $12.6 Million in COVID Relief; $8.6 Million For School Districts

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 3, announced $12.6 million in funding for community-based COVID-19 response, which includes $8.6 million in grants for school districts across the Commonwealth to expand the school health workforce and enhance schools’ ability to respond to COVID-19 and an additional $4 million for Local Boards of Health for COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigations.
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Spicer Announces Vaccine Clinics For City of Framingham Employees

FRAMINGHAM – Today, December 2, Mayor Yvonne Spicer announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics for City of Framingham employees December 13-17. “Hello! If you would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, the City has you covered! COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available by appointment for employees Dec. 13-17 from 8:30-10-30 a.m.,” wrote Mayor Spicer today just after noon.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Closing Classroom at Harmony Grove Elementary Due To COVID Cases

FRAMINGHAM – A classroom at Harmony Grove Elementary School will be closing for 6 days to “prevent the spread” of COVID-19. “In spite of daily risk mitigation efforts, including pool testing and Test and Stay protocols, one of our classrooms has an increasing and ongoing confirmation of positive COVID cases. After thoughtful consideration, the decision has been made to temporarily close that classroom to prevent the spread of illness. This decision was made in collaboration with the District COVID team, Harmony Grove administration, the school nurse, the Framingham Department of Public Health, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” said Principal Juliana Kessler Marcos, in an email to parents impacted last night, November 30.
FraminghamSOURCE

Photos: 30th Annual Framingham Tree Lighting

FRAMINGHAM – The 30th Annual Framingham holiday tree lighting was held this evening, December 3 in downtown Framingham. Due to the coronavirus, the event was held outside block-party style. There was no Girl Scout sing-a-long on the steps this year for the first-time in decades, but Santa and Mrs. Claus...
FraminghamSOURCE

Santa To Visit Ashland Saturday

ASHLAND – Santa will be making a visit to several Ashland neighborhoods on Saturday, December 4. The Santa neighborhood drive-by, sponsored by Ashland Police & Ashland Fire, will begin at 4:30 p.m. For a map of his route, see below.
FraminghamSOURCE

People’s Action Endorses Chang-Díaz for Massachusetts Governor

WASHINGTON, D.C.—People’s Action today, December 2, announced its endorsement of Sonia Chang-Díaz for Governor of Massachusetts. Chang-Díaz is running a movement politics, people-powered campaign and will work to advance the People’s Action People’s Platform once elected. Chang-Díaz is also endorsed by People’s Action member organization, Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts Action...
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Police Says Missing Framingham Teen, 12, Located

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, who earlier today asked for the public’s help to find a missing teen, later this evening said she had been “located.”. Sara Potes-Rodriguez, 12 of Framingham has been missing since Wednesday, November 24, 2021, police announced today, November 29 on social media. She is 5′ 0″,...
FraminghamSOURCE

Marching To Their Holiday Location in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Look who has made an appearance today?. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham today, November 29, by Parks & Recreation employees. The old Shoppers World in Framingham was a joyous place during Christmas. Between Jordan March...
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

