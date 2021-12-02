ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron prompts swift reconsideration of boosters among scientists

By Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times Service
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Many public health experts were opposed to a boosters-for-all approach. The new variant is changing some minds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK4IR_0dCFiDr000
“Based on what we know about the potential for immune evasion, I would err on the side of giving the booster,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center who had opposed the Biden administration’s boosters-for-all push. Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times

As recently as last week, many public health experts were fiercely opposed to the Biden administration’s campaign to roll out booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines to all American adults. There was little scientific evidence to support extra doses for most people, the researchers said.

The omicron variant has changed all that.

Scientists do not yet know with any certainty whether the virus is easier to spread or less vulnerable to the body’s immune response. But with dozens of new mutations, the variant seems likely to evade the protection from vaccines to some significant degree.

Booster shots clearly raise antibody levels, strengthening the body’s defenses against infection, and may help offset whatever advantages omicron has gained through evolution.

Many of the experts who were opposed to boosters now believe that the shots may offer the best defense against the new variant. The extra doses may slow the spread, at least, buying time for vaccine makers to develop an omicron-specific formulation, if needed.

“Based on what we know about the potential for immune evasion, I would err on the side of giving the booster,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center who had opposed the Biden administration’s boosters-for-all push.

The administration isn’t waiting for scientific consensus. Alarmed by the preliminary reports about omicron, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that all American adults should receive booster shots.

The first confirmed omicron infection in the United States was reported Wednesday in San Francisco, in a traveler who returned to California from South Africa on Nov. 22. The individual had been fully vaccinated — but had not received a booster — and showed mild symptoms that were said to be improving.

The omicron variant, first identified in southern Africa, has been discovered in at least 20 countries, and the World Health Organization has warned that the risk posed by the virus is “very high.” After news of the variant’s spread in South Africa, countries around the world have curtailed air travel to and from southern Africa.

Omicron carries more than 50 genetic mutations, more than 30 of them on the virus’ spike, a protein on its surface. Vaccines train the body’s immune defenses to target and attack these spikes.

Until now, experts like Gounder had argued that while the vaccines’ potency against infection with the delta variant seemed to be waning, they still shielded most people from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Booster doses should be recommended only for adults older than 65 and those who are in long-term care facilities or have weak immune systems, they said.

If delta were the only threat, boosters would still not be warranted, Gounder and other researchers said. But omicron may be a more formidable foe.

“If it is highly resistant to antibodies, which seems likely but unproven, then additional doses are appropriate,” said John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.

“I’d like to see more data, but it won’t do anybody any harm to have additional protection.”

Even before omicron’s arrival, some experts were coming around to boosters for all adults, as cases in the United States inched upward again in recent weeks.

“It’s impacting things like elective procedures at multiple hospitals in Massachusetts and elsewhere,” said Dr. Camille Kotton, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an adviser to the CDC. “We really need to put an end to this.”

“Now, more than ever, is a great time to get vaccinated for people who are not yet vaccinated, or to go get boosters,” she said.

Kotton’s initial hesitation was partly rooted in a dearth of research regarding the safety of booster shots in young adults. Given certain rare heart problems in young men after receiving the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, it was not clear that the benefits outweighed the risks.

But the data now available has eased her concerns, she said — so much so that she has urged her college-age sons to receive booster doses.

“Oh yeah, I changed,” she said. “Thinking about risks and benefits, it is a really good idea to get booster doses for people who qualify.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX1ax_0dCFiDr000

Greater support for boosters among scientists may eventually complicate efforts to deliver limited supplies of the coronavirus vaccines to poor countries. The World Health Organization has said for months, long before omicron’s appearance, that the clamor for extra doses in rich countries was robbing poorer nations of the first doses they desperately need.

Despite the WHO’s designation of omicron as a high risk, the organization has not changed its position on boosters.

“Right now, there is no evidence that I’m aware of that would suggest that boosting the entire population is going to necessarily provide any greater protection to otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalization or death,” Dr. Mike Ryan, a director at the WHO, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

He and other scientists have said that the unchecked spread of the coronavirus through largely unvaccinated populations, like those in Africa, is likely to give rise to variants like omicron.

Not all experts are lining up in support of booster shots.

The push for extra doses is predicated on the idea that antibodies are the central aspect of immunity, a false perspective that overlooks the importance of other parts of the immune system in preventing severe illness and death, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an adviser to the Food and Drug Administration.

He said he would be more worried if vaccinated people infected with the omicron variant were hospitalized in droves. But limited evidence to date suggests that the vaccines still prevent severe illness, he said.

“That’s always been true — it’s been true for the first three variants, and it’s likely to be true here,” he said. “If you’re setting the goal as protection against mild illness, then we’re going to be boosting until the day we die.”

Even if omicron turns out to be resistant to vaccines, an extra shot of the original vaccines might not be the best solution, Offit said: “I just think that’s a detour from what is really going to be the way to get on top of this pandemic, which is to vaccinate the unvaccinated.”

But waiting may not be an option.

If laboratory tests indicate that omicron sidesteps the vaccines, manufacturers say that they are poised to tailor new versions. That process will take at least a few months, and booster shots of current vaccines may be needed to help keep the variant in check until then.

Even if the antibodies stimulated by those shots are not quite as effective at fending off omicron as they were against prior variants, the rise in quantity alone could compensate, Gounder said.

“You’re able to override some of that lower affinity by having the higher numbers,” she said.

If necessary, multiple booster doses — first with the current vaccines, then with omicron-specific versions — would need to be exquisitely timed, so that certain immune cells don’t stop responding to vaccination, Moore said.

“This is where it all gets complicated — certainly, nobody should be sitting on dogma here,” he said. “We’re reacting in a low-information environment where the consequences are potentially quite serious.”

Comments / 5

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Omicron#American#Bellevue Hospital Center
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy