Man United teams up with Adidas to launch retro kit

By Kate Ng
 4 days ago

Manchester United has released a special edition collection of apparel in collaboration with Adidas , as part of a remake of the brand’s iconic 2006 World Cup design.

The “reimagined” cult-classic collection of jerseys, called “Teamgeist”, were worn by the likes of Argentina, France, Spain and Germany in their national colours 15 years ago.

Alongside nine other club teams who also collaborated with Adidas to bring back the designs, Manchester United’s collection consists of a pre-match jersey, short-sleeved T-shirt, crew neck jumper, jogging bottoms, track jacket, and a padded down jacket.

Ajax, Arsenal, Celtic, FC Bayern, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Juventus, and Real Madrid are the other club teams that have released their own special editions.

Adidas also worked with Japanese football culture magazine, Shukyu , to exhibit the reimagined Teamgeist collection in a “one-off, limited edition” version of the magazine.

The special publication features exclusive photographs of the collection and interviews with football legends, including Rio Ferdinand, who played for Manchester United for 12 years, Oliver Kahn of FC Bayern, David Trezeguet of Juventus, and Shunsuke Nakamura who previously played for Celtic.

Takashi Ogami, editor of Shukyu , said: “At the start of the millennium, Adidas’ Teamgeist collection in the 2006 FIFA World Cup made its mark in football with its distinctive and instantly recognisable style inspired by the technical advancement behind the Teamgeist ball.

“15 years on, we’re delighted to be teaming up with Adidas to showcase the revived collection through more of a fashion and cultural lens.”

The 2006 World Cup, which took place in Germany, is one of the most-watched events in television history and was viewed an estimated 26.29 billion times over the course of the tournament.

The final between Italy and France drew an estimated audience of 715.1 million people. Italy beat France 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

“The Teamgeist collection was a celebration of football culture and creating memories upon its initial release in 2003, and it’s come full circle now in order to celebrate how far the game and global community has come, now it’s time to make some new memories,” said Manchester United.

Juergen Rank, senior design director at Adidas, said that fans of the retro collection would feel “comfortable, and excited, when seeing the remakes because it triggers such great memories”.

“At the same time, the Teamgeist era and its characteristic designs are highly fashionable again,” he added.

“This makes it so easy to adapt also for the ones which were too young to witness the 2006 magic by themselves, but they know and love the styles from back then.”

