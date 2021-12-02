Sevdaliza: The Great Hope Design

With their brand new two-track EP, B.O.Y., recording artist Miles Francis offers two upturned, unexpected renditions of famous boy band hits. Francis reworked *NSYNC’s “I Want You Back” from 1996 along with (our personal favorite) Backstreet Boys’ “The Call” from 2000. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s gripping take brings new dimension to the tracks. “Boy band music dominated my life when I was young,” they tells us. “The walls of my childhood bedroom were lined—literally floor to ceiling—with posters ripped from magazines like J-14 and Tiger Beat. I will love that era of pop music forever, but upon returning to those songs throughout the years, they’ve become more problematic and sinister… Written by grown men and sung by boys asking for forgiveness despite [listeners not knowing] whatever they did. The goal of the B.O.Y. project was to unearth the darker energy within the songs and put it front and center. What if an *NSYNC song was sung by a man’s dark subconscious? What if a Backstreet Boys song was reframed to score a suspense film?” Francis will host an Instagram Live at 8PM on 2 December, dubbed “The B.O.Y. Show,” with a performance of the two covers, along with dramatic readings and surprise guests.

