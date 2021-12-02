Ultra-low-power, high-speed 120-MHz NOR flash targets IoT, wireless communications, consumer apps

Ultra Flexible Cables Are Ideal for Installation in Tight Spaces, High-Density Environments, and Other Commercial Installations. DAYTON, Ohio — Nov. 17, 2021 — C2G today announced that the company is now offering a complete line of Ultra Flexible C2G Performance Series High Speed HDMI Cables to extend HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz. Available in a variety of lengths from one to 10 feet, these cables are designed for connecting computers to projectors and monitors, AV presentation furniture, or in-wall applications requiring high speed HDMI features. They also support Consumer Electronics Control commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point and support connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over Cat5. C2G’s Ultra Flexible HDMI cables are perfect for use in conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship, and a wide range of other commercial installations.
