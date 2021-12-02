ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Watch Live: President Biden Details Strategy To Fight COVID-19 This Winter

azpm.org
 3 days ago

President Biden visits the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., to...

azpm.org

The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
ABC 15 News

President Biden says he has a cold, not COVID-19

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he is suffering from a cold. Biden, 79, was asked about his health after sounding hoarse while giving a speech about the November jobs numbers. He said he doesn't have COVID-19, adding that he is routinely tested for the virus. "What I have...
mayfield-messenger.com

Biden unveils new COVID fight plans

Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through winter months. President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of COVID-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark.
Fox News

More U.S. Omicron Cases. How Should President Biden Respond?

Multiple cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have now been recorded in the United States, causing many to question how the country would handle another potential outbreak. President Biden shared the White House’s plan to combat the new variant with air travelers facing new restrictions and stricter testing requirements. Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins to warn against letting the Omicron variant disrupt the American economy once more, discuss how Democrats and Republicans can come together to regulate big tech, and express hope that the U.S. confronts China’s human rights violations with a potential boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Fox News

COVID fears, Biden's plan and omicron

President Biden announced his five point winter plan to combat COVID on Thursday in remarks at the NIH. I was very glad to learn that his doesn’t include more lockdowns and shutdowns or school closures. Instead, he focused on:. 1. Expanding the nationwide booster program with more outreach. 2. Opening...
swiowanewssource.com

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
AFP

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts. Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater. Urging the nation -- in particular his political rivals -- to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 in the coming months, as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide. Two cases have so far been announced in the United States -- the second involving a Minnesota man with no recent international travel history, signaling the strain is already circulating inside the country.
The Independent

Watch live as Biden discusses plan to tackle omicron Covid variant

US President Joe Biden visits the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and delivers remarks on his Administration’s plan to continue the fight against Covid amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The White House said Biden will announce steps to ensure that the near 100 million eligible Americans who have not...
fox17.com

Free at-home COVID-19 testing part of President Biden plan to combat disease over winter

President Joe Biden on Thursday revealed plans to fight COVID-19 during the winter months as the Omnicron variant gives cause for concern among health officials. During a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday, President Biden said the plan will not add to existing mandates and he hopes Americans will turn to vaccines as their "patriotic responsibility" rather than politicization.
Crain's Detroit Business

Biden calls to expand vaccines, boosters to fight latest COVID-19 surge

President Joe Biden called on health providers to expand the availability of coronavirus vaccines and booster shots, aiming to combat a winter surge of infections — and hold off the new omicron variant. Biden outlined a new strategy to curb the pandemic in a speech at the National Institutes of...

