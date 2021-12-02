Suspected heroin dealer arrested, accused of working for a drug carter in Tulsa

Heroin Arrest in Tulsa A man has been arrested, accused of trafficking heroin in Tulsa.

The Mingo Valley Division’s Street Crimes Unit had been investigating a suspected heroin dealer. Once the suspect was in custody, officers found about 50 grams of heroin during the interview. Any amount more than 28 grams counts as a charge of aggravating trafficking.

The suspect told police that he had been in Tulsa for about two weeks. He allegedly paid a smuggler $7,000 to get him into the U.S. Once he arrived in Tulsa, he found a job at a local restaurant, who told him to get a fake ID so he could work.

Eventually, the suspect was recruited via social media to become a drug runner for a cartel based in Tulsa. The suspect told police that the money earned in America was sent back to his family in Mexico.

The suspect has not yet been identified. He has been charged with aggravated trafficking.

