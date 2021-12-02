ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Suspected heroin dealer arrested, accused of working for a drug carter in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Xec0_0dCFflHH00
Heroin Arrest in Tulsa A man has been arrested, accused of trafficking heroin in Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested, accused of trafficking heroin in Tulsa.

The Mingo Valley Division’s Street Crimes Unit had been investigating a suspected heroin dealer. Once the suspect was in custody, officers found about 50 grams of heroin during the interview. Any amount more than 28 grams counts as a charge of aggravating trafficking.

The suspect told police that he had been in Tulsa for about two weeks. He allegedly paid a smuggler $7,000 to get him into the U.S. Once he arrived in Tulsa, he found a job at a local restaurant, who told him to get a fake ID so he could work.

Eventually, the suspect was recruited via social media to become a drug runner for a cartel based in Tulsa. The suspect told police that the money earned in America was sent back to his family in Mexico.

The suspect has not yet been identified. He has been charged with aggravated trafficking.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Debbie Jirasek
4d ago

well that's just what Tulsa needs is a drug cartel working right here in town meth is bad enough now its heroin I hope the cops catch them all before people's kids start dying yes I do blame the Biden administration for this

Reply(4)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSBI is searching for a missing Haskell woman

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking the public for help locating a missing 43-year-old woman from Haskell, Okla. Tamera Lynn Banks — also known as Tammy or Elle — was left seen at her home off Highway 64 in Haskell on Nov. 15, 2021. Her vehicle has been found at her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A fire in Jenks leaves one person dead, police say

JENKS, Okla. — A residential fire in Jenks has left an elderly woman dead, Jenks firefighters say. Around 4:10 p.m. Monday, Jenks Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the fire at the Pioneer Village Apartments in Jenks. The fire has been extinguished, and police are still on the scene...
JENKS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Package thefts spike in the holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — USPS says they’ll be delivering between 850 and 950 million packages from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. The total number of card, letters and boxes delivered during that time will be around 12 billion. According to C&R research, over a third of the people receiving those packages...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kansas police corral loose camel

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported. The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Hampshire woman arrested after mother’s body found in home nearly 6 months after death

BEDFORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have arrested Kimberly Heller, whom they say lived with her mother’s corpse for months. Bedford police said they went to Heller’s home, which she shared with her mother, with a search warrant and found the body inside. Police said Heller’s mother had not been seen by other family members for several months.
BEDFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Drug Trafficking#Mexico#Cartel#Street Crimes Unit#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
81K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy