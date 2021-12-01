Best of Tin City – Paso Robles

Posted: 6:46 am, November 24, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Royal reception given patron saint of Christmas as he parades streets. Santa Claus may have been rained out some places, but he arrived in Paso Robles right on the dot and brought joy and thrills to the hearts of more than 2000 tiny tots who lined the down-town streets Saturday morning to welcome him. Even the sun came out for a few minutes as he came into sight.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO