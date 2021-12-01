Best of Tin City – Paso Robles

Paso Robles has long been known as one of the premier places to visit if you’re into wine, but not everyone in the younger generation of drinkers is sold on wine tours and the “wine country”, and that’s where Tin City sets itself apart. Tin City, located just south...
On Nov. 28, Carli Diane Gilstrap, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 East and Buena Vista Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug. On Nov. 29, Richard Quntan Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block...
PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Park was filled to the brim with families and community members on Friday, Nov. 26, to turn on the lights and begin the holiday season. At 6 p.m., the light switch was flipped, and 35,000 lights illuminated 17 park oak trees. Following the...
Last Friday, Paso Robles lit up the downtown city park. Friday, Atascadero will light up the rotunda. But if you want to decorate your own house and get it on Atascadero’s Trail of Lights, now is the time to look into it. For more information on the Trail of Lights...
A crowd of about two thousand people filled Downtown City Park for annual event. – Paso Robles Main Street held it’s 35th Annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Downtown City Park. A crowd of about two thousand people counted down at 6 before the city’s events manager...
PASO ROBLES — Opolo Vineyards is getting into the holiday spirit this year with numerous seasonal gift bundles as well as a cozy guest experience for those who want to treat themselves to a joyful afternoon of food and wine. The Gift of Opolo. Opolo’s holiday gift bundles provide a...
Friday night, Norma Moye and her Main Street elves will light up the downtown city park. That’s at six Friday evening at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. You’re advised to get their early and dress warmly. It could be chilly. But that heartwarming event kicks off the holiday season in the city of Paso Robles.
Parade makes a return after being on hiatus last year due to the pandemic. – The whole family is invited out for an evening of holiday cheer at the return of the annual Tin City Lights Forklift Parade on Thursday, Dec. 16. Tin City businesses skipped the event last year...
Seven more San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19, the Public Health Department reported on Tuesday. These are the first deaths announced in more than two weeks. The deaths impacted older residents: Three people who died were older than 85, three were between the ages of 65-84 and one was 50-64, according to public health data.
PASO ROBLES — Don’t forget, this Thursday, Nov. 25, Paso Robles will be serving sitdown Thanksgiving meals at Centennial Park Activity Center in Paso Robles. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is a “celebration of thanks serving over 1,500 men, women, and children from all communities, a traditional Thanksgiving meal at no cost. A true expression of community that brings diverse people together to share the day with others.”
At Centennial Park in Paso Robles yesterday, more than 240 volunteers served about 1500 free Thanksgiving dinners. Several hundred dinners were delivered to individuals and families who reserved them. Many attended the event at the Centennial community room. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles chairman, David Kudija, was pleased with how well...
Posted: 6:46 am, November 24, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Royal reception given patron saint of Christmas as he parades streets. Santa Claus may have been rained out some places, but he arrived in Paso Robles right on the dot and brought joy and thrills to the hearts of more than 2000 tiny tots who lined the down-town streets Saturday morning to welcome him. Even the sun came out for a few minutes as he came into sight.
At Tuesday’s Cupertino City Council meeting, Jim Throop, the former City Manager of Lompoc, was unanimously appointed Cupertino’s new City Manager. His first day will be Jan. 3, 2022. “The Cupertino City Council cast a nationwide net in order to bring forth an excellent city manager with the experience, temperament...
–This morning, the Paso Robles Water Yard recorded .02-inches of rain, bringing the total to 2.09-inches for the season. Additional small amounts of rain are possible this week and next, according to Weather Underground. Click here to view a weather forecast. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual...
A stocked bar cart is a party essential, so whether you’re planning your own holiday get-together this year or want to gift the host with a bottle of something nice, delivery services are a convenient and fast way to alleviate any pre-party stress.
There are now dozens of Postmates-style alcohol services that can deliver craft beers, wines, spirits and liquor to your door in less...
