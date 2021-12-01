ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Best of Tin City – Paso Robles

pasowine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaso Robles has long been known as one of the premier places to visit if you’re into wine, but not everyone in the younger generation of drinkers is sold on wine tours and the “wine country”, and that’s where Tin City sets itself apart. Tin City, located just south...

pasowine.com

Comments / 0

Related
kprl.com

Trail of Lights in Atascadero 11.30.2021

Last Friday, Paso Robles lit up the downtown city park. Friday, Atascadero will light up the rotunda. But if you want to decorate your own house and get it on Atascadero’s Trail of Lights, now is the time to look into it. For more information on the Trail of Lights...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Templeton, CA
kprl.com

Light up Paso Robles 11.24.2021

Friday night, Norma Moye and her Main Street elves will light up the downtown city park. That’s at six Friday evening at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. You’re advised to get their early and dress warmly. It could be chilly. But that heartwarming event kicks off the holiday season in the city of Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Wine Club#Wine Spirits#California Wine#Cideries#Tin City Neighbors
San Luis Obispo Tribune

7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SLO County. Here are the age ranges

Seven more San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19, the Public Health Department reported on Tuesday. These are the first deaths announced in more than two weeks. The deaths impacted older residents: Three people who died were older than 85, three were between the ages of 65-84 and one was 50-64, according to public health data.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Thanksgiving For Paso Robles Serving Dinner on November 25

PASO ROBLES — Don’t forget, this Thursday, Nov. 25, Paso Robles will be serving sitdown Thanksgiving meals at Centennial Park Activity Center in Paso Robles. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is a “celebration of thanks serving over 1,500 men, women, and children from all communities, a traditional Thanksgiving meal at no cost. A true expression of community that brings diverse people together to share the day with others.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kprl.com

Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.26.2021

At Centennial Park in Paso Robles yesterday, more than 240 volunteers served about 1500 free Thanksgiving dinners. Several hundred dinners were delivered to individuals and families who reserved them. Many attended the event at the Centennial community room. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles chairman, David Kudija, was pleased with how well...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to Thanksgiving 1946: Santa visits Paso Robles, local cowboy world champion

Posted: 6:46 am, November 24, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Royal reception given patron saint of Christmas as he parades streets. Santa Claus may have been rained out some places, but he arrived in Paso Robles right on the dot and brought joy and thrills to the hearts of more than 2000 tiny tots who lined the down-town streets Saturday morning to welcome him. Even the sun came out for a few minutes as he came into sight.
PASO ROBLES, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Jim Throop of Paso Robles appointed city manager of Cupertino

At Tuesday’s Cupertino City Council meeting, Jim Throop, the former City Manager of Lompoc, was unanimously appointed Cupertino’s new City Manager. His first day will be Jan. 3, 2022. “The Cupertino City Council cast a nationwide net in order to bring forth an excellent city manager with the experience, temperament...
CUPERTINO, CA
Variety

Stock Your Holiday Bar Cart With These 8 Alcohol Delivery Services

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A stocked bar cart is a party essential, so whether you’re planning your own holiday get-together this year or want to gift the host with a bottle of something nice, delivery services are a convenient and fast way to alleviate any pre-party stress. There are now dozens of Postmates-style alcohol services that can deliver craft beers, wines, spirits and liquor to your door in less...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy