WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A man was killed Monday by a West Covina police officer working with a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Sunset. Footage from Sky 9 showed several U.S. Marshals agents and West Covina police officers on the scene. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, whose detectives are assisting in the investigation, the task force was working to apprehend a suspect wanted on an outstanding parole warrant and assault with a deadly weapons charge. When the officers spotted...

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO