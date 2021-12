Project closeout is an ideal time to resolve disputes. Owners want to avoid claims while contractors want to avoid disruptions to cash flow. Both parties generally recognize the risks and time commitment of litigation. The parties are also still likely working toward the shared goal of a successful project. Dispute resolution at project closeout allows the parties to negotiate terms that go beyond an increase or decrease in the contract price. The scope may be reduced or eliminated and warranty obligations or other post-completion obligations may be renegotiated.If there are lingering disputes as a project nears completion that can be resolved through negotiation, best practices call for a Project Closeout Agreement. This agreement may be complex and detailed to address a host of related issues and claims, or relatively brief if the issues are limited. In any event, contractors and owners alike will benefit from a Project Closeout Agreement to provide certainty and finality to any disputed issues and the project as a whole. The following are a few issues to consider to make the document as beneficial as possible.

