Omicron detected in Minnesota
The new Omicron variant has been detected in a vaccinated Minnesota resident with recent travel history to New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement Thursday.
Driving the news: The confirmed case involved a patient who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and got a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24, per MDH. He is no longer experiencing symptoms.
- Prior to testing positive, he had attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21.
- The individual was vaccinated more than six months ago and received a booster shot in early November, Minnesota Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
State of play: The Minnesota case comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the United States' first known case of the variant.
- Omicron cases have also been confirmed across Europe, Canada , Israel, Hong Kong and Australia, among other countries , since the variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa last month.
What they're saying: "This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. "Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster."
- Later, speaking at a stop in northern Minnesota, the governor said the news has not changed his decision to hold off on reinstating a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions.
Between the lines: Malcolm said Wednesday that the variant would likely be "quickly" detected once it appeared in the state, thanks to robust testing, surveillance and genome sequencing programs.
- More specimens flagged as potential Omicron cases are being tested. Those samples are not necessarily connected to the confirmed patient.
What you can do: Malcolm and other state officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and stay home and seek testing if they experience symptoms.
- "[Omicron] is another kind of wake up call, if we needed another one, that this remains a global challenge," Malcolm said. "Even though we might feel like we're done with the pandemic, it is most certainly not done with us."
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.
