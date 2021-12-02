ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Omicron detected in Minnesota

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fT1eM_0dCFeG4f00

The new Omicron variant has been detected in a vaccinated Minnesota resident with recent travel history to New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement Thursday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case involved a patient who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and got a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24, per MDH. He is no longer experiencing symptoms.

  • Prior to testing positive, he had attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21.
  • The individual was vaccinated more than six months ago and received a booster shot in early November, Minnesota Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

State of play: The Minnesota case comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the United States' first known case of the variant.

What they're saying: "This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. "Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster."

  • Later, speaking at a stop in northern Minnesota, the governor said the news has not changed his decision to hold off on reinstating a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions.

Between the lines: Malcolm said Wednesday that the variant would likely be "quickly" detected once it appeared in the state, thanks to robust testing, surveillance and genome sequencing programs.

  • More specimens flagged as potential Omicron cases are being tested. Those samples are not necessarily connected to the confirmed patient.

What you can do: Malcolm and other state officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and stay home and seek testing if they experience symptoms.

  • "[Omicron] is another kind of wake up call, if we needed another one, that this remains a global challenge," Malcolm said. "Even though we might feel like we're done with the pandemic, it is most certainly not done with us."

Go deeper: Omicron dashboard

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

Comments / 5

Jay Smith
1d ago

I don't understand what makes them so sure that it's this new variation of the virus and not the delta or regular COVID-19, but maybe the test is able to determine what variation of the virus it is simply since someone says that it is now! So quite frankly I call BULLSHIT!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesotans urged to mask up and seek boosters amid Omicron concerns

Top state health officials are urging Minnesotans to mask up and get a vaccine or booster if they haven't yet amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant. State of play: While the new variant hasn't been detected here yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday the first known U.S. case was identified in a San Francisco resident who tested positive on Nov. 28. What they're saying: "The history of COVID-19 and the Delta variant in particular shows us that very transmissible viruses can move very quickly around the globe. And we should be prepared for Omicron...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota college students voted in big numbers in 2020, report finds

Data: LeadMN/U.S. Census; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosPandemic-related barriers didn't keep Minnesota college students from voting in droves in 2020, a report released Thursday shows.Driving the news: Voting was up across all types of Minnesota higher education institutions, including private universities and two-year colleges, according to a new State of Student Voting report from the student organization LeadMN.The projected turnout rate of 70% beats the national average for college students and eligible voters in general, as the chart above shows.Zoom out: It wasn't just college students casting ballots. Overall youth turnout here jumped 8 percentage points, to 57%, according to researchers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

How 3 Minnesotans created The Oregon Trail 50 years ago

The Oregon Trail has turned 50 years old, and if you're scratching your head — a computer game in 1971? — you're not alone.The intrigue: Yes, it was children of the 1990s who learned to ford rivers, replace broken wagon wheels and who tried to stave off dysentery. But it was actually a bunch of baby boomers in Minneapolis who first played the game as middle schoolers in the early 1970s.Driving the wagon: The game was created by a trio of Carleton College (Northfield) students five years before the first personal computers. It was originally played on a teletype at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Fall is trending warmer in Minneapolis

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios VisualsThis year's warm fall was not just a one-off. Autumn in Minnesota is getting warmer. The details: The number of days with above-average temperatures in fall has been creeping up for the past 50 years in Minneapolis, according to NOAA data analyzed by climate science research group Climate Central. Between the lines: The data confirms what local meteorologists discovered earlier this year when new 30-year climate normals were released: The Twin Cities region is getting warmer, especially in the fall.Although, late winter/early spring has been trending cooler. Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021, which ends Wednesday. But through mid-October, this fall was on pace to be the warmest on record, according to MPR News. Zoom out: As is the case with average temperatures worldwide, each season in the U.S. is getting warmer. However, in keeping with climate projections, the colder seasons are warming fastest, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.At the same time, the frequency and intensity of unusually mild days are also increasing during the the cold seasons across much of the continental U.S., according to NOAA data analyzed by Climate Central.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Axios Twin Cities

Roughly 40% of Minneapolis downtown workers return to the office

Companies are starting to bring office workers back, even as the bulk of firms wait at least until after the new year. By the numbers: The Minneapolis Downtown Council tracks how many workers are back in office buildings. 16% were back in the office in January.36% were back in September.40% are back in November.Of note: In downtown St. Paul, 35% of workers have returned to their offices, according to the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. Zoom in: Among those who have called workers back — at least partially — are Sleep Number and CenterPoint Energy, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The Star Tribune reports that Graco, Ameriprise and Abbott Laboratories have as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Minnesotans weigh in on the great cranberry sauce debate

If you're sitting down at a Thanksgiving dinner in Minnesota, there's a good chance that fresh cranberry sauce will be on the table. State of play: Minnesota ranks as the No. 4 state for fresh cranberry orders through InstaCart, the food delivery service said. We're 32% more likely to choose fresh over canned than the national average.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Twin Cities

Another Republican considers a run against Gov. Tim Walz

Another Republican candidate might soon join the race to challenge Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.What's new: Kendall Qualls, who lost a bid against DFL U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips in a suburban Minneapolis seat in 2020, is giving "very serious consideration" to a run for governor, a GOP source familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.A decision is expected by early 2022 at the latest. State of play: The GOP primary has already attracted several serious candidates, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator.Bio in brief: Qualls, an...
POLITICS
Axios Twin Cities

Video captures Minneapolis' people and places in 2 minutes

Three Midwest filmmakers' passion project about Minneapolis is racking up views on social media. State of play: Sam Li, Ian Tunney and Nations Stephenson recently shared a two-minute video showcasing Minneapolis businesses, parks, landmarks and people.It's even got dramatic drone shots, like a sudden drop from Foshay Tower. Warning: Not for those who get motion sickness.Behind the scenes: Li told Axios he was inspired to create the video after the success of a similar project he did for Madison, Wisconsin, where he lives. He then reached out to Stephenson, who's originally from Minneapolis, to work on it together. "We wanted this video to look like a collective story of the people who live there, not just an outsider's perspective of the city," Li said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota to expand COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all residents

COVID-19 boosters will soon be available to anyone who wants one here in Minnesota. Driving the news: Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that the state will expand booster eligibility to all Minnesotans this week, whether or not the federal government gives the green light. The announcement comes as the Biden administration prepares to expand authorization to all adults in the coming days, per Axios' Caitlin Owens. Why it matters: Minnesota currently has some of the highest case rates in the nation. On Tuesday, the average seven-day test positivity rate exceeded 10% for the first time in almost...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Donations to flow to Minnesota nonprofits for Give to the Max Day

The Super Bowl of fundraising for thousands of Minnesota nonprofits is upon us.Driving the news: Today is Give to the Max Day, an annual 24-hour push to raise cash for organizations in need.Why it matters: Even with record giving last year, many nonprofits could use more support. Half of members surveyed by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits in October said they could face financial distress within a year, according to associate director Kari Aanestad. Twenty percent were worried about the next six months. The big picture: The online give-a-thon is intentionally held during the end-of-year fundraising push that many...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Property taxes for Minnesota communities to increase by 4.5% in 2022

Minnesotans are getting their proposed property tax statements this week, and most of you are probably noticing a hike in what you have to pay next year.Driving the news: Overall 2022 preliminary property taxes statewide will increase by 4.5%, according to a report released this week by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.That compares to last year, when overall taxes only went up by 2.1%.Of note: These figures are preliminary and often decrease — if only slightly — when final city, county and school district budgets are approved.And your mileage may vary depending on how much your home's value has increased...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

PERIS Hill provides affordable housing for Twin Cities foster youth

A new Minneapolis apartment complex is taking a unique approach to making affordable housing more inclusive— by reserving units for youth aging out of foster care. Driving the news: PERIS Hill is opening in the Lowry Hill neighborhood next week, with more than a dozen units designated for youth ages 18-21 who were forced to exit the Hennepin County foster care system. Why it matters: Stable housing is a critical step in transitioning out of foster care, but options are scarce across the country. And an estimated 20% of foster youth become homeless the moment they age out. "Kids turn...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Omicron#Minnesotans
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota tries to court Canadian tourists with new marketing blitz

Minnesota is looking to attract visitors from its neighbor to the north with a new marketing push.Driving the news: Monday marks the U.S.' lifting of COVID-era restrictions on non-essential international travel for vaccinated foreigners, including at Minnesota's border with Canada. Why it matters: More than 500,000 Canadians visited Minnesota in 2019, according to Tourism Economics data, spending roughly $175 million.A return to those levels could boost the state's beleaguered tourism and hospitality sector, which is still struggling. By the numbers: Twin Cities hotel occupancy finished September at 50.5%, still down significantly from September 2019, when it was 74%, according to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

"Forever chemicals" found in more Minnesota waters

State regulators are raising concerns about water quality at hundreds more lakes, rivers, streams and wetland areas. Driving the news: More than 300 bodies of water were added to the updated "impaired waters" list proposed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, bringing the total of troubled sites to nearly 3,000.The additions include bodies of water where "forever chemicals" were newly detected in fish tissue, including a stretch of the St. Croix River between Taylors Falls Dam and Lake St. Croix. Context: The list, based on water quality monitoring, is released every two years in accordance with the federal Clean Water Act. MPCA...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

The vaccine mandate and 3M

As hundreds of Minnesota companies prepare for the Biden administration's federal vaccine-or-test mandate, some have been scrambling to comply with a more stringent mandate for federal contractors. One of them is Maplewood-based 3M Co., and its new vaccine policy is getting blowback from some employees.Driving the news: As a federal contractor, 3M had been working under a Dec. 8 deadline to get its employees vaccinated. Then, yesterday, the Biden administration kicked that deadline back to Jan. 4.That date lines up with the government's mandate for all companies with more than 100 employees.State of play: Last month, 3M asked employees to...
INDUSTRY
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
506
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy