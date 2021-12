Real Madrid have returned from the international break looking strong and ready to continue their fight in all competitions after a convincing win against Granada over the weekend will definitely give them what they need to keep going on Wednesday night when they take on Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League. Could this possibly be a time where resting certain key players such as Vinicius Junior or Karim Benzema be a good idea? The clear thing is that there won’t be many opportunities to do so this season.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO