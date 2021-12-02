Watch: St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner discusses Dragons’ season

Ohio State defensive back Craig Young has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Young, a redshirt sophomore, had 15 total tackles this season (six solo stops) and half a tackle for a loss. Young has played in every game for Ohio State this year, just one year removed from playing in the first four games of the abbreviated 2020 season. Over his three-year career, he appeared in 24 games for the Buckeyes, logging 25 tackles (14 solo stops), half a tackle for loss, two passes defended and a pick-six, which came this season against Maryland.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO