Regions Bank completes acquisition of Sabal Capital Partners

By CityBusiness staff reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegions Bank said Thursday it has completed its acquisition of financial services firm Sabal Capital Partners. The California-based company uses a technology-enabled platform to facilitate lending in the small-balance commercial real estate market. It is one...

