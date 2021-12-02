Regions Bank completes acquisition of Sabal Capital Partners

Sensata Technologies has completed an acquisition of video telematics provider SmartWitness Holdings, Inc. The planned acquisition was originally announced in October. SmartWitness offers connected video telematics hardware, software, analytics, and support, including interfaces with more than 40 TSPs globally. Since 2017, the company has shipped more than 250,000 connected devices to fleet customers through its telematics partners and is currently logging 50 million miles travelled per day. Its solutions are used by fleets across many market segments, including commercial trucking, federal and municipal fleets, schools and public transit networks, and military and first responder vehicles.
