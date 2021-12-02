Regions Bank completes acquisition of Sabal Capital Partners

Arbor Bancorp, Inc. (“Arbor Bancorp”), the holding company for Bank of Ann Arbor, and FNBH Bancorp, Inc. (“FNBH”), the holding company for First National Bank in Howell (“First National”), have completed their merger and the resulting consolidation of First National with and into Bank of Ann Arbor, effective as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021. As a result of the merger, each share of FNBH common stock was converted into the right to receive cash in the amount of $4.20 per share. The aggregate value of the merger consideration is approximately $116.5 million.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO