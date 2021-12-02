Man Killed After Being Hit By Tree In Rural Olmsted County

Dresbach, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three fatal traffic wrecks that occurred on Monday. One happened in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three fatal traffic wrecks that occurred on Monday. One happened in Winona County. The State Patrol says a car driven by a La Crosse man crossed the median of I-90 near Dresbach around 8:00 pm. The State Patrol says the man’s vehicle then rolled in the eastbound lanes and the driver “exited the vehicle” and was struck by an oncoming car and killed. He was identified as 37-year-old Laval Robinson of La Crosse. Two 18-year-old females from La Crosse were in the other vehicle. They were not hurt.

