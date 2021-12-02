ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Man Killed After Being Hit By Tree In Rural Olmsted County

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Pleasant Grove, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Wednesday after a tree fell on him in rural Olmsted County. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller says a 911 call was received around 3:00 pm from a farm in the 3500 block of 110th St SE in Pleasant...

