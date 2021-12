This anxiety-inducing video shows a car being violently dragged down the highway with people inside. Just before lunchtime, the dashcam of Grezesiek Misiek caught a frightening moment on video. It was around 11:40 am on Tuesday when an unexplainable crash happened between a semi-truck and a small sedan. The most terrifying part of the video is when you see a person stick their arm out of the driver's side window to get the attention of people passing by.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO