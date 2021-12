Caldwell County will soon house a $1 billion development slated to create two battery and solar power plant facilities, expected to bring up to 400 jobs in the first year. The Greater San Marcos Partnership announced the project in a press release, noting that it is the largest economic development by measure of capital investment in the history of the Texas Innovation Corridor, which it describes as Hays and Caldwell counties.

