Zak Khogyani has seen many incredible and unforgettable sights in his lifetime. From the Antelope Canyon in Northern Arizona to the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, the 53-year-old United Airlines pilot—who is also a talented photographer—has spent a good portion of his life exploring and experiencing the many wonderous spectacles created by Mother Nature. However, the sight that touched his heart the most was one he stumbled upon while volunteering on a nine-hour flight to the US last summer. Gazing at the anxious faces of Afghan children fleeing their homes with their parents, Khogyani realized he was staring back at a younger version of himself.

