In the third quarter of 2021, price growth began to normalize after months of record highs and inventory rose slightly across the nation, but first-time buyers still struggled in a competitive seller’s market, according to NerdWallet. Average quarterly home prices were listed at 5.3 times the median first-time home buyer income, and many inaugural buyers were also priced out of the housing market by older competitors backed by existing equity.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO