ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

From Stocking Stuffers to Big-Ticket Buys: The Nike Gifts to Buy This Year

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MKvK_0dCFY0As00

Looking for the perfect preteen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t mater who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general shagginess and other demographic factors, Nike has got you covered.

This holiday, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear, and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qbHh_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Pro Dri-FIT ADV Men’s Short-Sleeve Top

Nike’s top-of-the-line performance tee gets a grey makeover—and makes a great gift for the gym rat in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToeKp_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Men’s Road Running Shoes

From marathon vet to first-time 5Ker, the Invincible Run is the perfect daily trainer. Padded to the nines with the swoosh’s elite ZoomX foam, these shoes offer a ride similar to that of walking on clouds (we imagine).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvphu_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Men’s Hooded Jacket

There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a parka, and Nike’s Therma-FIT Jacket looks the part without breaking the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mjSE_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men’s Shorts

For the at-home stretching seshes — stretching out on the couch — the Yoga Dri-FIT short is, and always will be, first choice. This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35x2q5_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Shoe Box Bag (12L)

Help the budding sneaker head travel in style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZw5B_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Sphere Element Men’s Running Top

A built-in snood? Therma-FIt ribbing? A sleek, ninja-esque design? Sounds like the perfect present material to us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2ini_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Phenom Elite Men’s Knit Running Pants

Help complete their run or walk with some pant-tight hybrids. Contrast paneling and a taper fit just enhance curb appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17areM_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX Men’s Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

A pair of the Trail 3 GORE-TEX’s can handle any weather, mud or otherwise hazardous environment you throw at it. A real go-getter gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwaM2_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Pocket T-shirt

Look no further for the laid-back gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUZJw_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials Men’s Unlined Commuter Pants

Do your “always at the office” hubby a favor and open his eyes to the wonders of hybrid pants. Handsome enough to be chinos and comfortable enough to be sweatpants, these commuter bottoms are the last pair he’ll need for a long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9FN1_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Men’s Shoes

A certified cool-kid shoe in a certified cool-kid color-way. Great for any aspiring cool person, kid or otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvaY3_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike ACG Cuffed Beanie

Give the gift of warm ears this holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAOwQ_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Sportswear Men’s Classic Fleece Pullover Hoodie

It’s a grey hoodie! Everyone needs a grey hoodie!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wldi3_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men’s Pants

They’re grey sweats! Everyone loves grey sweats!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg33z_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

One pair of tie dye, ultra-cushioned socks? Already dispelling the “socks are a crappy gift” myth. Two pairs? You may have just won stocking stuffers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2KEK_0dCFY0As00
Nike

Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes

The Metcon 7 is Nike’s newest holy grail training shoe, and it’s easy to see why: react foam, a lockdown lacing system, and ergonomic design all mean maximum performance.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Best Nike Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Nike isn’t just for the fellas. The swoosh makes some of the best apparel, footwear and accessories we’ve seen for all the women in your life, from cozy fleeces to long-run leggings. The athletics brand has offerings for each and every lady on your list. Along with embracing new suitability...
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

A Huckberry Gift for Every Person on Your List

There may be no annual tradition more daunting than finding the perfect holiday gift. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, a partner, a neighbor or your crush, the internet is rife with options so plentiful that we often find ourselves both irritated and intimidated by the idea of finding that one perfect thing. If you’ve ever asked someone what they want for the holidays only to receive an “I really don’t need anything this year” response, then you know what it feels like to aimlessly look for a gift without a shred of hope that you’ll find something unique.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Behold, The “Rare Finds” Gift Guide

You want hard-to-find Christmas gifts? We’ll give you hard-to-find Christmas gifts!. When it comes to holiday gifting, particularly in a year like this one, it’s understandable to want to swing for the fences. To want to wow the recipient with something that’s, shall we say, a little more special. Something hard to find that can’t be bought in just any old store. Something that has its own story that your giftee inevitably becomes a part of.
SHOPPING
FOX2Now

Best beauty minis to give as stocking stuffers this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for beauty stocking stuffers this year? If you’re looking for unique products to wow recipients, consider giving beauty minis from their favorite brands. After all, the best things come in small packages. Many premium beauty brands have released miniature...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Nike Shoes#Nike Swoosh#Nike Pegasus#Zoomx#Therma#Nike Shoe Box Bag
adafruit.com

Adafruit Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Looking for a little something special to top off your shopping list? Sifting through silos of slideshows searching for a special something for your Secret Santa? We’ve assembled some of our fave products for the cost-conscious customer who still very much wants to spread some holiday cheer. Click through for our favorite Adafruit items under $25.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Nordstrom Hosts “Gold Chalet” Moncler Pop-Up in Shoppable Luxury Activation

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The holiday season just got a little bit brighter…well, a little bit golder, at least. Kicking off the season in style, Nordstrom has teamed up with French luxury brand Moncler for an auric retail activation; the partnership focuses around inviting customers and patrons to immerse themselves in Moncler’s Center-Stage pop-up, live at select Nordstrom’s locations. Dubbed “The Golden Chalet,” the display has been Midas-touched up, with gilded decor and special merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Lululemon Gifts for Her (And Maybe Some for You, Too)

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyors of performance-oriented leggings that are extremely comfortable and undeniably flattering. The brand’s line, however, extends far beyond those leggings and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear she would be thrilled to receive as a gift.
APPAREL
InsideHook

The Instagram Jewelry Brands That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Over the years, Instagram has transformed into a shopping mall. Its latest redesign put a “shop” button where the app’s main feature, the user activity page, used to be, after all. Instagram’s metamorphosis into Adstagram can certainly be frustrating. Sometimes I just want to see my friends’ photos or pictures of cute dogs (mainly cute dogs) without being bombarded by an ad every three to four posts (I’ve counted.)
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
InsideHook

7 Must-Cop Deals From Oliver Cabell’s Cyber Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Cyber “Monday” is still going strong at Oliver Cabell, where, for an extremely limited time — the sale ends at 4pm EST —you can snag a pair of premium designer sneakers at department store prices. The shoemakers are known for their minimalist design, minus the shoddy construction and cheap materials that typically come from other minimalist brands. Oliver Cabell’s sneakers are handcrafted, designed with full-grain Italian leathers and suedesn and, did we mention they actually look cool? You can see for yourself and browse our picks from the Oliver Cabell Cyber Sale below, but hurry: these deals wii be gone before you know it!
RETAIL
InsideHook

Products of the Week: The Perfect Pocket Knife, A Tyke-Sized Tesla and a Winter-Ready Taylor Stitch Collab

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: The James Brand releases a re-imagined outdoor knife, Tesla drops an ATV for kids and Taylor Stitch gets a puffer makeover from Holubar..
SHOPPING
InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy to Play ‘Black Friday’ This Year

The Thanksgiving-weekend sales extravaganza known as Black Friday is once again upon us. And this year, it’s expected to be extra spectacular. Consumers will spend more than they did last year as they gather with family and friends for the first time in nearly two years. Consequently, investors are looking for stocks to buy to play the trend.
AMAZON
InsideHook

Score a Great Deal at Backcountry’s Après Cyber Sale

This year, Backcountry opened a handful of brick-and-mortar stores in scenic locations across the country, but that didn’t stop the online retailer from staying true to its roots. Like every year, you could still find hundreds of items on sale online, from all-purpose slippers to trail-ready Vans. However, those discounts that took up to 60% off have disappeared with the conclusion of Cyber Monday.
SHOPPING
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best white elephant gift ideas under $20

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which white elephant gift ideas under $20 are best? A white elephant gift exchange is a fun way to engage guests at parties. Some participants try to out-do one another with unusual or impractical gifts, whereas others opt for tried-and-true gifts that most recipients can […]
SHOPPING
FOX59

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
Sportico

New Balance Reveals Klutch Sports Founder Rich Paul’s Collaborative Shoes, Apparel

Not long after the shoes leaked on social media, New Balance has revealed the release info for its collaborative collection with famed Klutch Sports Group founder and agent Rich Paul, Footwear News reports. The lineup, which New Balance said was “created for anyone who overcame impossible circumstances to chase and achieve their dreams” and aims to inspire young people who are striving to chart their own path, includes both footwear and apparel. The highlight is a new colorway of the popular 550 silhouette. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is executed with pebbled leather on the uppers that is similar to...
APPAREL
SPY

Warm Up With the Best Men’s Parkas for Winter 2021

Staying warm in cold weather is probably your number one priority when strutting the streets during the winter. Staying warm when the wind chill dips below a desirable temperature and there’s snow on the ground typically involves a bunch of gear. There’s the winter boots, scarves, gloves, beanies and, of course, a nice warm jacket. While there are so many warming jacket styles to choose from like peacoats, puffers and quilted jackets, there is one coat type that takes the cake when it comes to keeping body heat in and cold air out. Yep, we’re talking about the best parkas...
APPAREL
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy