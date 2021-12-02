From Stocking Stuffers to Big-Ticket Buys: The Nike Gifts to Buy This Year

Looking for the perfect preteen present? A special gift for a soccer-obsessed spouse? A sporty in-law olive branch? Or maybe you’re shopping with a bit more “treat-yo-self” energy this year. Truly, it doesn’t mater who’s on the nice list this year, because regardless of age, ability to dunk, general shagginess and other demographic factors, Nike has got you covered.

This holiday, lean into the spirit of giving and pass out some sick Nike apparel, footwear, and accessories, which we’ve already helped curate for you. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, from stocking stuffers to coveted kicks, that are sure to be a smash hit this holiday. Just remember: checks over stripes, baby, checks over stripes.

Nike

Nike Pro Dri-FIT ADV Men’s Short-Sleeve Top

Nike’s top-of-the-line performance tee gets a grey makeover—and makes a great gift for the gym rat in your life.

Nike

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Men’s Road Running Shoes

From marathon vet to first-time 5Ker, the Invincible Run is the perfect daily trainer. Padded to the nines with the swoosh’s elite ZoomX foam, these shoes offer a ride similar to that of walking on clouds (we imagine).

Nike

Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Men’s Hooded Jacket

There’s no better way to block out the winter than with a parka, and Nike’s Therma-FIT Jacket looks the part without breaking the bank.

Nike

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men’s Shorts

For the at-home stretching seshes — stretching out on the couch — the Yoga Dri-FIT short is, and always will be, first choice. This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed.

Nike

Nike Shoe Box Bag (12L)

Help the budding sneaker head travel in style.

Nike

Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Sphere Element Men’s Running Top

A built-in snood? Therma-FIt ribbing? A sleek, ninja-esque design? Sounds like the perfect present material to us.

Nike

Nike Phenom Elite Men’s Knit Running Pants

Help complete their run or walk with some pant-tight hybrids. Contrast paneling and a taper fit just enhance curb appeal.

Nike

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX Men’s Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

A pair of the Trail 3 GORE-TEX’s can handle any weather, mud or otherwise hazardous environment you throw at it. A real go-getter gift.

Nike

Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Pocket T-shirt

Look no further for the laid-back gift.

Nike

Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials Men’s Unlined Commuter Pants

Do your “always at the office” hubby a favor and open his eyes to the wonders of hybrid pants. Handsome enough to be chinos and comfortable enough to be sweatpants, these commuter bottoms are the last pair he’ll need for a long time.

Nike

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Men’s Shoes

A certified cool-kid shoe in a certified cool-kid color-way. Great for any aspiring cool person, kid or otherwise.

Nike

Nike ACG Cuffed Beanie

Give the gift of warm ears this holiday season.

Nike

Nike Sportswear Men’s Classic Fleece Pullover Hoodie

It’s a grey hoodie! Everyone needs a grey hoodie!

Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men’s Pants

They’re grey sweats! Everyone loves grey sweats!

Nike

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

One pair of tie dye, ultra-cushioned socks? Already dispelling the “socks are a crappy gift” myth. Two pairs? You may have just won stocking stuffers.

Nike

Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes

The Metcon 7 is Nike’s newest holy grail training shoe, and it’s easy to see why: react foam, a lockdown lacing system, and ergonomic design all mean maximum performance.