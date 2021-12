It’s a true classic no matter what you call it. I could tell you all about how this Brown Sugar Fudge has been around for centuries. I could tell you that it’s also known as penuche and how it was probably first made popular by Portuguese whaling families in New England in the 1700s. I could tell you all about how simple it is to make with just five ingredients and a little bit of time on the stovetop. Or, I could just tell you how it melts in your mouth, how the flavor is straightforward and sweet, and how it has hints of caramel and a creamy bite. Really, I think that’s all you need to know.

