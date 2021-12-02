ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany agrees new COVID restrictions, Yellen says pandemic could be here for a while

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERLIN/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Germany agreed new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday and the United States prepared to do the same, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Omicron variant showed the pandemic could be around for “some time”. The new variant is spreading across the globe, with countries including...

