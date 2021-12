A man who distributed heroin to a young Cedar Falls, Iowa, woman in 2018 that resulted in her death was sentenced on December 3, 2021, to 40 years in federal prison. Eric DeAngelo Griggs, age 40, from Chicago, Illinois, received the prison term after an April 29, 2021 jury verdict finding him guilty of distribution of heroin resulting in the death of a young woman and two counts of using a communications facility to facilitate a drug crime.

