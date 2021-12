A federal jury in Ohio has found that Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Health were responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has ravaged communities across the nation. Lake and Trumbull counties in Ohio sued the pharmacy chains, claiming they did not do enough to stop the flow of opioids, which caused hundreds of overdose deaths and cost each of the two counties about $1 billion. Prosecutors said that an estimated 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County between 2012 and 2016, while 61 million pills were given out in Lake County during the same four-year period.

LAW ・ 11 DAYS AGO