Public Health

Health Highlights: Dec. 2, 2021

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fdoQ_0dCFSMIL00

White House announces measures to fight COVID-19 this winter. Making rapid at-home coronavirus testing free for more people, maintaining masks on planes, and launching campaigns to increase vaccination and booster shots were steps were to be announced Thursday by the Biden administration. Read more

Which works best, Pfizer or Moderna? In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans and found the Moderna shots had an edge at keeping infection and illness at bay. Read more

Fight against racism is key to new U.S. HIV/AIDS strategy. Racism is 'a public health threat' that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Read more

Severe COVID-19 raises death risk a year after recovery. Patients hospitalized with COVID are 2.5 times more likely to die within the year than people who never contracted the coronavirus, new research shows. Read more

'Mild cognitive impairment' can resolve in old age. Many may worry the condition is just a stepping stone to dementia, but new research finds that in nearly half of cases, MCI fails to reappear on subsequent testing. Read more

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Mci#White House#Covid
phillytrib.com

CMS administrator highlights importance of vaccinating health care staff

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, visited Philadelphia this week to learn how local health systems are successfully getting their workers vaccinated. The Biden-Harris administration is requiring COVID-19 vaccination of eligible staff at health care facilities in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The requirement covers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
northeastoregonnow.com

Dec. 3: Umatilla County Health Reports 184th COVID-19 Death

Umatilla County Health today reported the 184th county resident has died from COVID-19. Umatilla County’s 184th death with COVID-19 is a 96year-old female who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died Nov. 21 at a private residence. This individual had underlying conditions. The health department today also reported three new...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Echo Press

COVID vaccine required for Alomere health workers by Dec. 6

All of Alomere's 700 employees will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or start the vaccine series by Dec. 6 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, the hospital said. Without an exemption or a vaccination, they will not be allowed to report to work, said spokesman Edward Reif.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtuz.com

New Research Highlights Child Health Benefits in Build Back Better

ONC reporting – Health advocates are pressing the U.S. Senate to approve the Build Back Better Act, because it would improve Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The bill already has won House approval. It would offer 12 months of continuous coverage to children who qualify for Medicaid.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
INFORUM

Clay County Public Health offering vaccine clinics Nov. 30-Dec. 2

MOORHEAD — Clay County Public Health plans to offer vaccinations clinics next Tuesday, Nov. 30, Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2, with all shots by appointment only. On Tuesday, a clinic will be offered from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. that will offer first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine for people 18 and older.
MOORHEAD, MN
nylpi.org

Panel on Immigrant Health Highlights NYLPI’s UndocuCare Program

Last month, NYLPI partnered with the Legal Aid Society to present a successful panel on helping immigrants navigate HRA-administered benefits. The panel was hosted by Council Member Daniel Dromm. NYLPI Health Justice Fellow Arielle Wisbaum was a panelist. Wisbaum gave an overview of NYLPI’s UndocuCare program, which provides holistic wrap-around...
IMMIGRATION
