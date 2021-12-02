ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving is spotted at a Seton Hall game in New Jersey

By Ajayi Browne
 2 days ago
Nets fans are left to wait patiently for Kyrie Irving to adhere to the eligibility requirements set by New York City mandates, but there’s been no sign that Irving has changed his stance on vaccination, and his absence will continue indefinitely.

On Wednesday, the Nets star was spotted attending a Seton Hall game in New Jersey as the Pirates took down the Wagner Seahawks. Since he’s not allowed to play right now, something that he obviously wants to do, Irving has to do something to fulfill his love for the game right now.

With Brooklyn currently playing short-handed, the 29-year-old would have been the perfect piece to help sustain this bump in the road. The Nets are currently without Joe Harris (ankle) and Nicolas Claxton (illness). Last season, Irving averaged 26 PPG on an impressive 51% shooting from the field and 40% accuracy from three.

