Labor Issues

Kellogg's and Union Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The months-long strike between Kellogg's and the Bakery,...

woodradio.iheart.com

Mashed

Kellogg Workers' 2-Month Strike May Be Coming To An End

Cereal fans and anyone following union activities may have heard about a Kellogg's workers strike that began back in early October, per Insider. The strike started as a result of a wage system that union members viewed as unfair. As workers have grappled with mounting displeasure, Kellog's CEO saw a 20% increase in his compensation, and the company made a higher profit overall in 2020. In response to the strike, the company also started importing cereal from overseas to compensate for domestic setbacks.
wdac.com

Contract Agreement Reached At Kellogg’s

OMAHA (AP) – Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike. The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the later years of the contract and it maintains the workers’ current health benefits. The deal covers workers at all four plants including their Lancaster County facility. The workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5 will vote Sunday on the new contract.
freightwaves.com

Vancouver port trucker strike averted as union reaches deal with 2nd carrier

A strike by container truckers at a carrier serving the Port of Vancouver has been averted after their union reached a last-minute agreement with their company on Thursday. Prudential Transportation signed a tentative agreement less than a day before around 120 drivers were set to begin their strike, the truckers’ union, Unifor, said. It followed a similar agreement reached by another carrier serving the port, Aheer Transportation, on Tuesday.
1077 WRKR

Rolling Stone Magazine Supports Striking Kellogg’s Union Workers

In a 2,000 word piece, Rolling Stone excoriates the "Froot Loop lords" at Kellogg's for the treatment of their workers. Union workers have been on strike since October 5 at Kellogg plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and Ohaha, Nebraska. The labor dispute has gotten national news coverage and the rock and roll world is taking sides. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performed a song he has written for the cause on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and now Rolling Stone has written an article showing solidarity.
Shore News Network

Spanish metalworkers to end strike after reaching pay deal

CADIZ, Spain (Reuters) -Metalworkers unions in the southern Spanish city of Cadiz reached a preliminary pay deal with employers late on Wednesday, ending a nine-day strike involving some 20,000 workers that produced tense confrontations with police. A spokesperson for the UGT union confirmed a deal had been reached but did...
WOWT

Kellogg's union negotiations resuming

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming back up to start the week. Gust winds die down but turning chilly overnight. More temperature swings on the way this week. A family from Valley, Nebraska is hoping to make a difference when it comes to childhood brain cancer. Community review on...
Telegraph

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
CNBC

'I can’t even afford to buy a cart of groceries': Spiraling inflation leaves some grocery workers struggling

Two weeks ago, Mendy Hughes used $4 from her thinning bank account to pick up a family dinner from McDonald's on her day off as a cashier at Walmart, the country's largest grocery store chain. After 12 years with the company, Hughes makes $12.85 an hour as a full-time employee, which leaves about $200 every two weeks after monthly rent and utilities to cover essentials and food for herself and her three kids.
Reuters

Canadian employers, facing labor shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular COVID-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adopted one of the strictest inoculation policies in the...
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
Turnto10.com

Providence, city firefighters, reach tentative contract deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Firefighters Union and the city have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract that includes 4% annual pay raises, but also increases union members pension and medical contributions. The deal announced Tuesday, that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027,...
CNN

America keeps adding jobs but we're still not back to normal

New York (CNN Business) — The US jobs recovery has picked up steam again in the final months of the year, bringing some good news in the face of persistently rising prices and a new Covid variant. Economists polled by Refinitiv expect another sizable jobs gain in Friday's November employment...
The Independent

Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of 1,300 euros ($1,470) next year.The agreement announced by the ver.di and dbb unions Monday also will see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions and a tax-free bonus of 650 euros ($735) for trainees and interns.The unions had initially asked for a pay increase of 5%, citing the rising cost of living and additional strains their members faced working during the pandemic.The deal between the unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes, particularly in the health care sector, and is valid for two years.It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse where a similar agreement was reached last month. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
