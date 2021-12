DALLAS — Anyone who knows me, knows I’m a sucker for animals. Combine animals with Christmas lights and I’ll definitely be there. Combining the best of both worlds is exactly what the Dallas Zoo did this year for the Dallas Zoo Lights, a mile-long light display featuring more than one million Christmas lights. I have to admit, I’m a little surprised their website says the route was only one mile long because it seemed a lot longer and took about 45 minutes to drive through.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO